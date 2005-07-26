from the what-have-the-romans-ever-done-for-us dept.
Travel like it's 0 AD. Plan and travel your next road trip along the old Roman road network. As if they had Google Maps.
https://www.euronews.com/culture/2026/07/02/ancient-romes-version-of-google-maps-how-long-to-reach-the-beach
https://omnesviae.org/
A digital tool lets users explore the Roman Empire's road network and, using historical data, estimate how long journeys between cities took 2,000 years ago.
A Dutch engineer has reconstructed, with the help of academic sources and ancient cartography, the road map that linked up the Roman Empire. The result, accessible from any browser, including on mobile phones, allows users to plot routes between cities of Antiquity and find out how many days the journey would have taken on foot or on horseback.
The tool is called OmnesViae and is based mainly on the Tabula Peutingeriana, a medieval copy of a Roman map that depicted the cursus publicus, the Empire's official road network.
As the western part of that document has been lost, the data for that area come from the Antonine Itinerary, another record from the Roman era. Behind the project is René Voorburg (source in Spanish), who drew on the work of historian Richard Talbert on the Tabula and on the location data from the Pleiades Project. The code and database are open access and can be consulted on Codeberg.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Monday July 06, @06:36PM (1 child)
Seems if you want to travel like 0AD, you are restricted to walking and horse drawn carriage? Forget about traveling across oceans.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday July 06, @06:51PM
You have to wait about 1000 years or so before we find you. Then another almost 500 years before Columbus discovers you. Which puts that whole 250 year celebration into perspective.