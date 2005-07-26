from the ouroboros-of-shit dept.
Archivist David Rosenthal observes now that more material is posted online by LLMs than actual people, the bots are starting to ingest their own digital excrement, creating a negative feedback loop.
In the belief that "more is better", Large Language Models (LLMs) have insatiable appetites for training data. They started by scraping everything on the Web (robots.txt be dammed). When that ran out they downloaded the various pirate libraries (copyright be dammed). That exhausted the texts easily available in digital form, but their hunger wasn't assuaged. As for images, they partly used CAPTCHAs but mostly paid vast numbers of poor people to label the images with what they showed.
When the supply of text ran low, people observed that the LLMs were capable of generating human-like text in large quantities. The obvious idea was to pour the output of the LLMs into their training sets. This wasn't just a conscious decision, it was inevitable. The advent of LLMs rapidly polluted the Web with LLM output. Greg Druck's AI Now Writes as Many Online Articles as Humans notes that:
We observe significant growth in primarily AI-generated articles, coinciding with the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. After only 12 months, primarily AI-generated articles accounted for 35.9% of articles published.
In Q1 2025, the quantity of primarily AI-generated articles being published on the web nearly equaled the quantity of human-written articles, 49.6% vs. 50.4%. In Q4 2025, primarily AI-generated articles surpassed human-written at 50.9%, before returning to 49.9% in Q1 2026.
Even if slop were not of undesirable quality, it is not produced by humans and thus is completely unsuitable as training data.
Previously:
(2026) A Wikipedia Clone Built on AI Hallucinations is Here to Hasten Along the Death of the Internet
(2025) When It All Comes Crashing Down: The Aftermath of the AI Boom
(2025) AI Favors Texts Written by Other AIs, Even When They're Worse Than Human Ones
(2025) What the Hell is Going on Right Now?
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What the hell is going on right now?:
Engineers are burning out. Orgs expect their senior engineering staff to be able to review and contribute to "vibe-coded" features that don't work. My personal observation is that the best engineers are highly enthusiastic about helping newer team members contribute and learn.
Instead of their comments being taken to heart, reflected on, and used as learning opportunities, hapless young coders are instead using feedback as simply the next prompt in their "AI" masterpiece. I personally have witnessed and heard first-hand accounts where it was incredibly obvious a junior engineer was (ab)using LLM tools.
In a recent company town-hall, I watched as a team of junior engineers demoed their latest work. I couldn't tell you what exactly it did, or even what it was supposed to do - it didn't seem like they themselves understood. However, at a large enough organization, it's not about what you do, its about what people think you do. Championing their "success", a senior manager goaded them into bragging about their use of "AI" tools to which they responded "This is four thousand lines of code written by Claude". Applause all around.
I was asked to add a small improvement to an existing feature. After reviewing the code, I noticed a junior engineer was the most recent to work on that feature. As I always do, I reached out to let them know what I'd be doing and to see if they had any insight that would be useful to me. Armed with the Github commit URL, I asked for context around their recent change. I can't know for sure, but I'd be willing to put money down that my exact question and the commit were fed directly into an LLM which was then copy and pasted back to me. I'm not sure why, but I felt violated. It felt wrong.
AI favors texts written by other AIs, even when they're worse than human ones:
As many of you already know, I'm a university professor. Specifically, I teach artificial intelligence at UPC.
Each semester, students must complete several projects in which they develop different AI systems to solve specific problems. Along with the code, they must submit a report explaining what they did, the decisions they made, and a critical analysis of their results.
Obviously, most of my students use ChatGPT to write their reports.
So this semester, for the first time, I decided to use a language model myself to grade their reports.
The results were catastrophic, in two ways:
- The LLM wasn't able to follow my grading criteria. It applied whatever criteria it felt like, ignoring my prompts. So it wasn't very helpful.
- The LLM loved the reports clearly written with ChatGPT, rating them higher than the higher-quality reports written by students.
In this post, I'll share my thoughts on both points. The first one is quite practical; if you're a teacher, you'll find it useful. I'll include some strategies and tricks to encourage good use of LLMs, detect misuse, and grade more accurately.
The second one... is harder to categorize and would probably require a deeper study, but I think my preliminary observations are fascinating on their own.
[...] If you're a teacher and you're thinking of using LLMs to grade assignments or exams, it's worth understanding their limitations.
We should think of a language model as a "very smart intern": fresh out of college, with plenty of knowledge, but not yet sure how to apply it in the real world to solve problems. So we must be extremely detailed in our prompts and patient in correcting its mistakes—just as we would be if we asked a real person to help us grade.
In my tests, I included the full project description, a detailed grading rubric, and several elements of my personal judgment to help it understand what I look for in an evaluation.
[...] The usual hallucinations began—the kind I thought were mostly solved in newer model versions. But apparently not: it was completely making up citations from the reports.
[...] Soon after, it started inventing its own grading criteria. I couldn't get it to follow my rubric at all. I gave up and decided to treat its feedback simply as an extra pair of eyes, to make sure I wasn't missing anything.
[...] Instead of asking the LLM to identify AI-written texts, which it doesn't do very well, I decided to compare my own quality ratings of each project with the LLM's ratings. Basically, I wanted to see how aligned our criteria were.
And I found a fascinating pattern: the AI gives artificially high scores to reports written with AI.
The models perceive LLM-written reports as more professional and of higher quality. They prioritize form over substance.
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists published a report on the possible crash of the AI bubble:
Silicon Valley and its backers have placed a trillion-dollar bet on the idea that generative AI can transform the global economy and possibly pave the way for artificial general intelligence, systems that can exceed human capabilities. But multiple warning signs indicate that the marketing hype surrounding these investments has vastly overrated what current AI technology can achieve, creating an AI bubble with growing societal costs that everyone will pay for regardless of when and how the bubble bursts.
The history of AI development has been punctuated by boom-and-bust cycles (with the busts called AI winters) in the 1970s and 1980s. But there has never been an AI bubble like the one that began inflating around corporate and investor expectations since OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022. Tech companies are now spending between $72 billion and $125 billion per year each on purchasing vast arrays of AI computing chips and constructing massive data centers that can consume as much electricity as entire cities—and private investors continue to pour more money into the tech industry's AI pursuits, sometimes at the expense of other sectors of the economy.
That huge AI bet is increasingly looking like a bubble; it has buoyed both the stock market and a US economy otherwise struggling with rising unemployment, inflation, and the longest government shutdown in history. In September, Deutsche Bank warned that the United States could already be in an economic recession without the tech industry's AI spending spree and cautioned that such spending cannot continue indefinitely.
Warning signs. Silicon Valley's focus on developing ever-larger AI models has spurred a buildout of bigger data centers crammed with computing power. The staggering growth in AI compute demand would require tech companies to build $500 billion worth of data centers packed with chips each year—and companies would need to rake in $2 trillion in combined annual revenue to fund that buildout, according to a Bain & Company report. The report also estimates that the tech industry is likely to fall $800 billion short of the required revenue.
That shortfall is less surprising than it might seem. US Census Bureau data show that AI adoption by companies with more than 250 employees may have already peaked and began declining or flattening out this year. Most businesses still don't see a significant return on their investment when trying to use the latest generative AI tools: Software company Atlassian found that 96 percent of companies didn't achieve significant productivity gains, and MIT researchers showed that 95 percent of companies get zero return from their pilot programs with generative AI. [...] Claims that AI can replace human workers on a large scale also appear overblown, or at least premature. When evaluating AI's impact on employment, the Yale Budget Lab found that the "broader labor market has not experienced a discernible disruption since ChatGPT's release 33 months ago," according to the group's analysis published in October 2025.
A Wikipedia Clone Built on AI Hallucinations Is Here to Hasten Along the Death of the Internet:
There's a theory that a rising tide of LLM-generated nonsense will eventually drown both LLMs themselves and the internet as a whole. The idea goes like this: The first generation of LLMs is trained entirely on "real" material: the Gutenberg project, 4chan, that one article from Thought Catalog a decade ago, and everything in between. But as the output of those LLMs spreads across the internet, it also becomes part of the training data of future LLMs—and much of it is bullshit .
As a result, the quality of newer LLMs' training data is inferior to that of their predecessors—and by extension, so is their output. And as that output accumulates on the internet, it becomes part of future training data, and the cycle continues. With each passing day, the proportion of the internet that's low-quality LLM-generated bullshit increases, until eventually all that's left to train LLMs is the gibberish created by their predecessors.
The end result is a sort of RAM-hoovering, water-guzzling, bullshit-munching ouroboros, an unholy circular undulant with Jensen Huang's face at one end and Sam Altman's at the other, slowly human-centipeding both itself and the internet into oblivion. If humanity hasn't set fire to the planet by that point, then we start a new internet, hopefully with lessons learned along the way.
And even if the doomsday scenario of the internet drowning in a sea of em dashes and it's-not-just-x-it's-y constructions never comes to pass, people are starting to take the idea of using LLMs to poison LLM training data and run with it.
Take, for example, Halupedia , an absurdist Wikipedia-esque site whose pages are entirely populated by content that an LLM has made up—sorry, hallucinated— on demand. If you search for a topic that someone has previously entered, you'll get the existing nonsense. If your search is the first of its kind, the LLM will carefully assemble your very own small mound of nonsense from a list of possible topics.
According to the site's tips-for-tokens page , Halupedia appears to be the work of one Bartłomiej Strama. The page also provides a little more insight into the purpose of the project, which isn't 100% clear at face value—Strama tells one contributor, "Your contribution towards polluting LLM training data will surely benefit society!"
Of course, quibblers might argue that there's more than enough LLM-generated rubbish on the internet already without sites deliberately adding to the pile. Google pretty much anything these days and you'll find umpteen long-winded articles that purport to explain the topic in question, but really just waffle for paragraph after paragraph without saying anything at all. This is certainly true, but there's some virtue in the fact that Halupedia's output is openly and exuberantly absurd as opposed to content that is superficially credible and doesn't reveal its true nature without closer inspection.
Although... you may also find yourself wondering which topics other users have been entering into Halupedia. After all, you can basically enter any subject into the site's "search" bar and have it write an article for you. The answer lies in the site's list of trending topics, and... sigh.
Yep, it's the usual mix of shitposts, nonsense, and unabashed racism—or, in other words, it's basically the internet's id in microcosm. In fairness, some of these pages have been deleted—click on "niggabutt" and you get this:
But since the page title still shows up in the sidebar, it's not like it's been entirely banished. On the tip page, Strama also comments on the challenges of moderation: "The moderation sometimes is too restrict, but at least it's not griefed now." That's as it may be, but it's hard to see this ending well once 4chan gets a hold of it. This is why we can't have nice things, etc.