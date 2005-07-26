They started with a cell's most fundamental system: its mechanism for copying its DNA and passing it down to daughter cells. They adopted a DNA replication system, pioneered by the synthetic biologists Hannes Mutschler and Christophe Danelon, and tweaked it to work alongside other systems, including a commercial pack of 36 enzymes that let the cell read DNA and make proteins. Adamala's team fiddled with their cellular brew, switching genes in and out and adjusting concentrations of various molecules, to get the crucial information-carrying and protein-making genetic systems to jibe.

Their tiny synthetic genome did not encode any metabolic genes, which would let the cell process food and energy, or many of the complex molecules a cell needs. So, in parallel, the researchers prepped some supply packs.

They filled other liposomes with sugar, lipids, and enzymes, as well as complex molecules, such as transfer RNA (tRNA) and ribosomes, which work together to translate genetic instructions into proteins. For their protocell to accept these crucial supplies, the team also modified a protein that would sit in the cell membrane and attract the lipid bubbles. When a bubble bumped into the cell, their membranes would fuse, releasing the supplies inside.

It wasn't easy to get all these genetic systems to work together successfully. After some more tweaking and optimizing, the cell started growing and replicating its DNA.

"I was almost ready to say 'Done' and 'We're going to publish it,'" Adamala recalled. But her vision for a synthetic cell had one more step: division.

Fluorescent microscopy shows a synthetic cell undergoing cell division: elongating, pinching, and separating into two daughter cells.

This was where the field had been stuck for some time. Researchers before Adamala had figured out different ways to feed and grow synthetic cells and to replicate their DNA. But cell division is a different beast. A typical cell reorganizes its cytoskeleton — a network of protein fibers that provide structural support — to halve its DNA and split. Synthetic biologists could not figure out how to get their cells to undergo this complex process.

So Adamala decided to ditch the cytoskeleton. One day, while tearing through the literature, she came across an interesting mechanism in a paper. By attaching protein tags to a cell membrane, the synthetic biologist Reinhard Lipowsky at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces attracted other proteins to crowd around and physically bend the membrane, forcing the cell to divide. Following this approach, Adamala tweaked a cell-membrane protein and tested it in her protocells. After several tries, it worked.

"I wasn't allowing myself to believe it for a while," she said. "It was like, 'Holy shit, did I actually make a dividing cell?' ... At some point, you've been checking enough that [you think], 'OK, now it's real.'"

This paper "beautifully demonstrates this division mechanism," said Job Boekhoven, a systems chemist at the Technical University of Munich who was not involved in the study. "That has been a huge achievement."

By putting together systems inspired by different labs — DNA replication; feeder liposomes; and swarming, division-inducing proteins — and then optimizing them to work together, Adamala's team showed that it is possible to induce the chemical world to form a biological one in the lab.

"Combining all of these things is a staggering technical accomplishment," Glass said. "I think it will prove to be a watershed event for the synthetic-cell field and biology in general."

Michael Lynch, an evolutionary biologist at Arizona State University who was also not involved in the study, agreed. It is "a synthetic biology tour de force," he said. However, he also cautioned against over-hyping the cell since it's not yet self-sustaining.

I think it will prove to be a watershed event for the synthetic-cell field and biology in general.

Once the synthetic cells were created, her students and others started calling them Adamala cells — a moniker she hated. She insisted that they name the cells after anything else, jokingly suggesting potatoes. So her students started calling them spudcells. "I'm Polish, I'm mostly made of potatoes, so that's fine with me," Adamala said.

Each cell is tiny. Its genome is way smaller than bacterial genomes, and it doesn't look like anything special. It's "beautiful to me because I'm super excited about it," Adamala said. "But if you look at it under the microscope, it's like, 'OK, it's a blob.'"

The cell could grow and divide. But could it take the next step toward life by evolving?

The researchers started fiddling with the synthetic cell's DNA to see if they could get some cells to grow larger or divide faster — in effect, creating genetic variation in the cell population. They found that the cells that grew bigger also had more daughter cells and started to become more populous. In other words, those traits started being selected for within the population, the first step toward evolution.

What Adamala's team demonstrated was not quite natural selection, the primary mechanism that drives evolutionary change, in which organisms that are better adapted to their environment are more likely to survive. Even if she got their cell to produce more daughter cells, she doesn't think it would lead to evolution. That's because Adamala's team had to create genetic variation synthetically, instead of allowing for random mutations in DNA. The enzyme that builds new DNA strands works too well, she said; it doesn't introduce meaningful mutations into the sequence. They will need to find an enzyme that is more error-prone — but not so error-prone that the genome's integrity and the cell's function is lost.

"Biology needs to change fast enough, but not too fast," Adamala said. She said that she needs to find the sweet spot between order and chaos, referencing the biochemist and complexity theorist Stuart Kauffman, a professor emeritus at the University of Pennsylvania, who argues that biology works best at the "edge of chaos."

A clear demonstration of an evolutionary process is "clearly something that's missing," Boekhoven said. "I'm sure that that's the next big step." Other researchers have shown adaptive evolution in other types of synthetic cells. But those cells were bacteria stripped of all but the bare minimum of genes — they weren't built from the ground up.

The cells are also limited by the fact that they need to be fed many of their raw materials. That the cells can't make their own ribosomes, the way natural cells do, "limits [their] potential for growth and sustained reproduction," said Szostak, who was Adamala's doctoral adviser. "If their system was able to generate its own ribosomes and other proteins and RNAs, it would be much closer to existing biological cells such as bacteria."

Adamala also thinks they will need to figure out a way to add a cytoskeleton to improve their replication system. Currently, the cells waste a lot of energy and time attracting molecules to crowd around and help them divide.

All told, scientists are far from building anything remotely close to a modern living cell — but this new one is still the most lifelike yet. "The modern cell is like a Dreamliner," Adamala said, referring to the Boeing 787 airplane. "We built a Wright flyer... the first bike frame with wings that flies 100 feet."

Alongside sharing the new results, Adamala and other synthetic biologists announced the formation of a nonprofit called Biotic, which they will use to make their synthetic biology tools available to researchers around the world. The team is releasing their data and methods so that synthetic biologists can start building and improving on their cell. The hope is that the work can be used, decades from now, to create plastics without fossil fuels, for example, or fertilizers or drugs.

These synthetic cells could also pave the way to the past, to the origins of biology itself. Life on Earth would have started from much simpler molecules than the ones that spudcells use. Still, Adamala's creation of a synthetic cell system from non-living materials brings researchers a step closer to exploring, in the lab, deeper questions about life's origins and requirements, a dream she shares with others.

"If you want to understand what life is," Boekhoven said, "you need to first build life."