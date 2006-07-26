Cancer research articles with telltale signs of being produced by paper mills garner double the number of citations than do genuine papers in the field, finds an analysis of tens of thousands of articles.

In a study posted on the preprint server bioRxiv, the authors report that papers that were probably produced by paper mills frequently cite, or are cited by, other potentially fraudulent articles. Paper mills are businesses that produce and sell low-quality manuscripts — often containing fabricated data and results — designed to resemble genuine research.

Adrian Barnett, a statistician at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia, and his colleagues say that their analysis indicates that coordinated citation manipulation is inflating the impact metrics of journals in molecular oncology.

These metrics measure of how often a journal's papers are cited in other research, among other things. In many nations, having papers published in journals with high impact factors is taken into account when researchers apply for jobs and funding.

Research-integrity sleuths have long suspected that paper mills are inflating citations, says René Aquarius, a neurosurgery researcher at Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. "But it's nice to see this confirmed in such an elegant way," he adds.

Barnett says that there is an assumption that studies produced by paper mills are only being published in journals with low impact metrics, but his team's research suggest that this is not the case.

Barnett and his colleagues analysed 33,159 papers published between 2012 and 2023 in 20 high-impact molecular-oncology journals. The team used an artificial-intelligence tool called BERT that they had developed previously to identify suspicious papers. It looks for telltale characteristics that often appear in retracted paper-mill articles. Paper mills often mass-produce manuscripts that use fabricated data sets, manipulated images and unusual or 'tortured' phrases that are designed to evade plagiarism detectors. For each paper it reviewed, BERT assigned a probability score estimating how likely the study was to have been produced by a paper mill.