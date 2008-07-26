from the a-rootkit-by-any-other-name dept.
A blogger going by the handle "No One's Happy" has investigated the digital restrictions management technology being pushed into the Linux kernel at the behest of various malevolent actors.
I want to preface this with the fact that I'm not a gamer. I'm game-curious, but I often lack the time to really devote. But a close friend of mine games pretty frequently and he brought me (a bit) up to speed recently. I hobbled together a computer from various parts (and then overpaid for a GPU), I got excited about spending some liesure time playing. But during the process I realized that in order to play many of the biggest games, you are forced to install a closed-source driver and provide root access to your operating system. So I decided to do some research and found that the owners of this anti-cheating software include a Chinese firm on a US defense list, a Saudi sovereign wealth fund, and a private-equity chain.
Furthermore, it hasn't stopped cheating. They largely moved to external hardware that these drivers cannot see.
What "kernel anti-cheat" means
These are ring-0 drivers. They run with the same privilege level as the Windows kernel, with full access to memory, processes, loaded drivers, the filesystem, and hardware. They are closed source so no one can review them; you can only review their policies. Multiple games (and some of the largest coming soon) now also require TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, and use remote hardware attestation to confirm your machine's boot state before letting you play.
[...] In short, a driver that loads at boot, records continuously, fingerprints your hardware, and reports back whether or not you are suspected of anything is not shaped like cheat detection. It is shaped like monitoring. And the companies holding that access are, mostly, companies that already make money watching you. Epic and Activision share player data with advertising and analytics partners. [19] Activision went as far as patenting a matchmaking system designed to nudge players into buying microtransactions — it says the patent was exploratory and never shipped, but a company patents what it is thinking about. [26] EA's own User Agreement grants its anti-cheat permission to "monitor and collect" from your memory, processes, visuals, communications, and file storage. [27]
The approach to infect mission critical software such as productivity software with DRM failed several decades ago due to push back. However, in short order the same digital restrictions technologies were successfully deployed, often on the same systems, via music players and other multimedia as people handed over work laptops to their kids to play videos and music. This same approach to use kids as a vector seems to be used again, this time pushing restricted boot, UEFI, TPM, and whole rootkits via games ... intially. Few will say no to their kids who "just wanna" play a game, and thus will ensure that the digital restrictions get a wide deployment. As before, push back is needed.
Previously:
(2025) This Group Pays Bounties to Repair Broken Devices—Even If the Fix Breaks the Law
(2020) Popularity of Older Tractors Boosted by Avoidance of DRM
(2018) International Day Against DRM Celebrates its 12th Anniversary
(2017) Tim Berners-Lee Approved Web DRM, but W3C Member Organizations Have Two Weeks to Appeal
(2016) This Lawsuit Could be the Beginning of the End for DRM
Related Stories
Our friends at the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) recently filed a lawsuit challenging Section 1201 of the US's Digital Millenium Copyright Act, which provides legal reinforcement to the technical shackles of Digital Restrictions Management (DRM). Defective by Design applauds this lawsuit and agrees with the EFF that Section 1201 violates the right to freedom of speech. We hope that excising Section 1201 from US law can be the beginning of the end for DRM.
DRM is regularly cracked, or "circumvented," by skilled technologists. Many of them make tools to automate the process, which, in the hands of the public, can be used to defang DRM on a mass scale. Frustrated by this challenge to their authority, the media lobby and their friends in government created anti-circumvention laws like Section 1201 and others around the world, to make it illegal to circumvent DRM or share tools for circumventing it. Since the 90s, these laws have propped up DRM. Hopefully, when 1201 is gone, circumvention tools will spread more widely and it will be so difficult to restrict users with DRM that companies will just stop trying. To make this a reality of course, others around the world will have to take up the torch from EFF and eliminate anti-circumvention laws that play the role of 1201 in their own countries.
It's certainly easier to implement bad security and make it illegal for anyone to notice than it is to implement good security.
Bruce Schneier
Copyright © 2006—2016 Free Software Foundation, Inc.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0 license (or later version) — Why this license?
Tim Berners-Lee approved Web DRM yesterday, but W3C member organizations have two weeks to appeal. This was the controversial Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) standard for the WWW known as Encrypted Media Extensions (EME). The last opportunity to stop EME is an appeal by the Advisory Committee of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). An appeal would then trigger a vote from the whole Committee to make a final decision to ratify or reject EME. As an added difficulty Tim Berners-Lee heads the Advisory Committee.
Also at Techdirt and EFF. W3C's "Disposition of Comments for Encrypted Media Extensions and Director's decision".
The International Day Against DRM is twelve years old today. International Day Against DRM fights to raise awareness of the problem of digital restrictions management technology (DRM) and offers methods how to fight it. Specifically, one idea is to try to avoid any and all DRM for the day to be cognizant of where and how it is creeping into daily life. The other is to nudge others to eschew or at least become aware of DRM. The author Cory Doctorow has posted an editorial over at the Electronic Frontier Foundation about how and why to resist DRM.
The Free Software Foundation's Defective by Design campaign today celebrates its 12th annual International Day Against Digital Rights Management. DRM is the controversial practice of restricting what consumers can do with legitimately acquired digital media. Given its pervasive nature, is it possible for you to completely avoid DRM for the day?
[...] Content with DRM is restricted by default yet by its very nature only affects legitimate purchases. Those who pirate their software, for example, are unaffected since piracy groups remove the DRM from content before release. Bizarrely, however, some pirates have even protected their work with DRM, signalling that no one is immune. There are great alternatives, however.
Digital Rights/Restrictions Management (DRM) technologies affecting new tractors are behind the continuing rise in popularity of the models. Particularly in the midwest, farmers are finding that 40-year-old tractors do the job with less trouble and expense.
Tractors manufactured in the late 1970s and 1980s are some of the hottest items in farm auctions across the Midwest these days — and it's not because they're antiques.
Cost-conscious farmers are looking for bargains, and tractors from that era are well-built and totally functional, and aren't as complicated or expensive to repair as more recent models that run on sophisticated software.
"It's a trend that's been building. It's been interesting in the last couple years, which have been difficult for ag, to see the trend accelerate," said Greg Peterson, the founder of Machinery Pete, a farm equipment data company in Rochester with a website and TV show.
Previously;
Reeducating Legislators on the Right to Repair (2019)
John Deere Just Swindled Farmers Out of Their Right to Repair (2018)
US Copyright Office Says People Have the Right to Hack their Own Cars' Software (2015)
https://www.wired.com/story/fulu-repair-bounties-nest-molekule/
Companies tend to be rather picky about who gets to poke around inside their products. Manufacturers sometimes even take steps that prevent consumers from repairing their device when it breaks, or modifying it with third-party products.
But those unsanctioned device modifications have become the raison d'être of a bounty program set up by a nonprofit called Fulu, or Freedom from Unethical Limitations on Users. The group tries to spotlight the ways companies can slip consumer-unfriendly features into their products, and it offers cash rewards in the thousands of dollars to anyone who can figure out how to disable unpopular features or bring discontinued products back to life.
"We want to be able to show lawmakers, look at all these things that could be out in the world," says right-to-repair advocate and Fulu cofounder Kevin O'Reilly. "Look at the ways we could be giving device owners control over their stuff."
Fulu has already awarded bounties for two fixes. One revives an older generation of Nest Thermostats no longer supported by Google. And just yesterday, Fulu announced a fix that circumvents restrictive digital-rights-management software on Molekule air purifiers.
Fulu is run by O'Reilly and fellow repair advocate and YouTuber Louis Rossmann, who announced the effort in a video on his channel in June.
The basic concept of Fulu is that it works like a bug bounty, the long running practice in software development where devs will offer prize money to people who find and fix a bug in the operating system. Fulu adopts that model, but the bounty it offers is usually meant to "fix" something the manufacturer considers an intended feature but turns out to be detrimental to the user experience. That can mean a device where the manufacturer has put in restrictions to prevent users from repairing their device, blocked the use of third-party replacement parts, or ended software support entirely.
"Innovation used to mean going from black-and-white to color," Rossmann says. "Now innovation means we have the ability to put DRM in an air filter."
Fulu offers up a bounty of $10,000 to the first person to prove they have a fix for the offending feature of a device. Donors can also pool money to help incentivize tinkerers to fix a particular product, which Fulu will match up to another $10,000. The pot grows as donations roll in.
Bounties are set on devices that Rossmann and O'Reilly have deemed deliberately hostile to the owners that have already paid for them, like some GE refrigerators that have DRM-locked water filters, and the Molekule air purifiers with DRM software that blocks customers from using third-party air filters. A bounty on the XBox Series X seeks a workaround to software encryption on the disk drive that prevents replacing the part without manufacturer approval. Thanks to donations, the prize for the Xbox fix has climbed to more than $30,000.
Sounds like a sweet payout for sure, but there is risk involved.
Fixing devices, even ones disabled and discontinued by the manufacturer, is often in direct violation of Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, the 1998 US law that prevents bypassing passwords and encryption or selling equipment that could do so without manufacturer permission. Break into a device, futz with the software inside to keep it functional, or go around DRM restrictions, and you risk running afoul of the likes of Google's gargantuan legal arm. Fulu warns potential bounty hunters they must tackle this goal knowing full well they're doing so in open violation of Section 1201.
"The dampening effect on innovation and control and ownership are so massive," O'Reilly says. "We want to prove that these kinds of things can exist."
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday July 08, @10:54PM
There are too many good games out that don't need this shit... just say no til they change.
Or is it that the avalanche has already started and it is too late for the pebbles to vote?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --