I want to preface this with the fact that I'm not a gamer. I'm game-curious, but I often lack the time to really devote. But a close friend of mine games pretty frequently and he brought me (a bit) up to speed recently. I hobbled together a computer from various parts (and then overpaid for a GPU), I got excited about spending some liesure time playing. But during the process I realized that in order to play many of the biggest games, you are forced to install a closed-source driver and provide root access to your operating system. So I decided to do some research and found that the owners of this anti-cheating software include a Chinese firm on a US defense list, a Saudi sovereign wealth fund, and a private-equity chain.

Furthermore, it hasn't stopped cheating. They largely moved to external hardware that these drivers cannot see.

What "kernel anti-cheat" means

These are ring-0 drivers. They run with the same privilege level as the Windows kernel, with full access to memory, processes, loaded drivers, the filesystem, and hardware. They are closed source so no one can review them; you can only review their policies. Multiple games (and some of the largest coming soon) now also require TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, and use remote hardware attestation to confirm your machine's boot state before letting you play.

[...] In short, a driver that loads at boot, records continuously, fingerprints your hardware, and reports back whether or not you are suspected of anything is not shaped like cheat detection. It is shaped like monitoring. And the companies holding that access are, mostly, companies that already make money watching you. Epic and Activision share player data with advertising and analytics partners. [19] Activision went as far as patenting a matchmaking system designed to nudge players into buying microtransactions — it says the patent was exploratory and never shipped, but a company patents what it is thinking about. [26] EA's own User Agreement grants its anti-cheat permission to "monitor and collect" from your memory, processes, visuals, communications, and file storage. [27]