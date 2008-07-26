https://phys.org/news/2026-07-rats-empathy.html

A rat first frees a cagemate rat and then shares food with it. Is this animal just as empathetic as humans? In an American study from 2011, researchers observed that rats first freed their fellow rats from a cage and then shared food with them instead of leaving them in the cage and eating alone; this means they showed empathy. But do they have the same capacity for empathy as we humans, or do we differ in that regard?

A research team working with Professor Albert Newen from the Ruhr University Bochum Institute for Philosophy II in Germany set out to answer this question. They developed a model for more accurately describing empathy in various animals. Their answer: Yes, rats exhibit empathy, although it differs gradually from that of humans. The researchers report their findings in the journal Biological Reviews on June 28, 2026.

Empathy is the glue that holds society together and makes everyday life personal and human. Is it not, therefore, a good candidate for a trait that separates humans from other animals? Are there any other animal species that show empathy?