Lee Schmidt and Crystal Arrington just wanted to drive around Norfolk, Virginia, without a government contractor logging every trip. Instead, they became the named plaintiffs in one of the most consequential Fourth Amendment fights in the country, and a Supreme Court ruling that has nothing to do with license plates just walked into their case like an uninvited but extremely useful guest.

Back up to 2023, when Norfolk police partnered with Flock Safety to bolt roughly 175 automated license plate reader camera clusters around the city. These aren't your grandfather's speed cameras. Flock's hardware pairs infrared imaging with onboard AI to log a plate number, timestamp, and location for every passing car, then builds what the company calls a Vehicle Fingerprint, cataloging color, make, body style, and even bumper stickers so investigators can search for a car even when they don't have a plate number. Norfolk holds that data for 21 days, the maximum allowed under Virginia law, and officers can query it without a warrant.

Schmidt and Arrington sued in October 2024 with backing from the Institute for Justice, arguing that a city-wide camera dragnet capturing their daily movements amounts to a warrantless search under the Fourth Amendment. In January 2026, a federal judge in the Eastern District of Virginia disagreed and granted summary judgment for the city. Flock published the court's reasoning almost immediately: with a rolling 21-day window and roughly 175 camera clusters, the system didn't track enough of a person's life to count as the kind of exhaustive surveillance the Supreme Court worried about in its 2018 Carpenter v. United States decision on cell-site records. Schmidt and Arrington appealed to the Fourth Circuit, where the case now sits as Schmidt v. City of Norfolk, No. 26-1227.