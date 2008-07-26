The Twenty-Ninth International Obfuscated C Code Contest – or IOCCC for short – is back again with the results of the 2025 competition. This year, one of the entrants has a unique new trick up their sleeve: a valid use case.

With the 2025 competition, the contest had just been revived from a four-year hiatus.

There are no fewer than 23 winning entries this year, including a hat-trick of hat-tricks: three entrants, Yusuke Endoh, Nick Craig-Wood, and Don Yang, all had three winning entries each.

One element of the IOCCC is that the judges, Landon Curt Noll and Leonid A. Broukhis, invent new categories each time for each winning entry.

The Obfuscated C Contest is not to be confused with the Underhanded C Contest, which took this sort of twisted genius and applied it to devious ends rather than fun shenanigans.

https://www.theregister.com/offbeat/2026/07/05/c-programmers-commit-fresh-crimes-against-readability/5265981