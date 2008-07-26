from the update-Descartes-I-think-&-feel-therefore-I-am dept.
A recent article in Tech Review, https://www.technologyreview.com/2026/06/12/1138833/inside-interoception-brain-body or: https://archive.is/kGwUQ
discusses new work on understanding the data that the body sends to the brain--and it's a lot more than was commonly thought...
Our senses take in information at a staggering rate—roughly 11 million bits flood in every second from our skin, eyes, ears, and more. [...] Only a sliver reaches our conscious awareness. Researchers estimate that our conscious minds can process roughly 10 to 60 bits of information per second, about the rate at which you're reading this sentence. That's a ratio of about one conscious bit to hundreds of thousands of unconscious bits.
[...]
What you are aware of: Your stomach growling when you're hungry. Your palms sweating before you speak in public. The breath you just took, if you pay attention to it. Even your heartbeat, which some people can sense from the inside without feeling their pulse in their wrist.
Scientists have a word for how we sense ourselves from the inside: interoception.
After a page or so of discussion about different signal types that are now being mapped, the article switches to developing an understanding how the sensing is done. In particular the sense of physical force or pressure--
In the 1990s, as a postdoc at the University of California, San Francisco, he [Ardem Patapoutian] became fascinated with our sense of touch—the last of the five major senses not yet understood at the molecular level. The lung stretch signal that Liberles's vagus neurons [discussed in the link] carry to the brain? No one had ever figured out how that signal began.
"How do you feel the embrace of a loved one? How do your fingers distinguish one texture of hair from another?" Patapoutian invites us to wonder in his 2021 Nobel Prize lecture. The problem: Most cellular communication works through chemistry. But mechanical force offers no molecule to bind. How does the body translate physical pressure into the electrochemical language that neurons speak?
Scientists knew that the answer had to be an ion channel—a protein gate embedded in cell membranes that opens to let electrically charged particles into the cell. But tracking down the one responsible for touch turned out to be absurdly difficult. Ion channels are a hundred thousandth the size of a cell, invisible to ordinary microscopes. Worse, they don't resemble each other. You can't recognize one by its shape or its sequence of amino acids. Even with one right in front of you, nothing would tell you it was there.
[...] Patapoutian decided to try an unusual approach. He'd try to find cells that showed sensitivity to touch and destroy their internal genetic blueprint one gene at a time—hunting for the move that would make the cell go numb. It was tedious, expensive, and possibly a dead end. "A lot of people made fun of us," he says.
Two years in, Patapoutian's collaborator Bertrand Coste had burned through half his postdoctoral appointment with no results. Patapoutian said: Another 30 genes, and then we decide whether to continue.
What kept them going, Patapoutian told me, was informed intuition. "As you gain more experience, you have this sense of what's going to work, what's not going to work. Sometimes the data cannot answer the question of when to stop or when to continue. There has to be another process. If you start trusting it, it gives you an avenue to continue."
Coste knocked out candidate gene 72. Flatline. The cell had gone numb.
They'd found it—the mechanism behind something you feel every day.
They named the protein they identified PIEZO, from the Greek piezi, meaning pressure. There are two variations, PIEZO1 and PIEZO2, each responsible for sensing different kinds of pressure in the body. They're elegant in their design—over 2,500 amino acids folded into a three-bladed propeller-shaped gate embedded in cell membranes. When pressure stretches the membrane, the gate opens and electrically charged ions flood through, translating physical pressure into an electrical signal that the brain can understand—all within milliseconds.
Patapoutian calls scientific discovery a dream that survives reality. He won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 2021 for his discovery of PIEZO, sharing the award with David Julius of UCSF for his work on how cells sense temperature. Now researchers are finding PIEZO proteins everywhere—skin, organs, blood vessels, and even red blood cells, where they help the cells squeeze through narrow capillaries. They're how your brain knows where your hand is in space without looking at it, a sense called proprioception. They're in plants too, enabling roots to sense pressure as they push down into the earth.
The rest of the article is recommended. This work seems likely to lead to a much improved model of thinking and feeling, and how they are linked in real time, not separate functions of the brain and body.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday July 09, @11:38PM
I think this one Nobel Prize level researcher is an idiot.
Sixty bits per seconds consciousness bandwidth is insufficient for a stone age hunter in the wilderness to survive.
Next time, try to measure some chess grand masters.
The kinder you are, the easier it is for wicked people to morally coerce you.