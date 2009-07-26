Employees have reportedly been instructed to adopt Qoder, Alibaba's in-house AI coding platform, as the replacement. According to reports from Chinese outlets citing company insiders, the directive reportedly goes further than Claude Code itself, as staff have allegedly been told to uninstall all Anthropic products, including the Sonnet, Opus, and Fable model families. The move is the latest escalation in a feud that ignited last month, when Anthropic accused operators linked to Alibaba's Qwen AI lab of running the largest known model distillation attack against Claude.

What elevated the discovery from routine telemetry to scandal was the exfiltration method. Rather than sending an overt signal, the tool allegedly encoded its findings steganographically, tweaking the date format and swapping a punctuation character in the system prompt sent back to Anthropic's servers — invisible to the user, but machine-parseable on Anthropic's end. The Reddit author called the covert transmission of system and proxy data "a fundamental violation of user trust," saying they simply wanted transparency from Anthropic.

Anthropic has not issued a formal statement, but Thariq Shihipar, an engineer on the Claude Code team, addressed the findings on X, describing the mechanism as "an experiment we launched in March" intended to prevent account abuse by unauthorized resellers and to protect against distillation. Shihipar said the team had been meaning to remove the code for a while, and that the pull request stripping it out was merged on July 1, the day after the Reddit post.

The timing of Alibaba’s Claude ban fits right into the wider rift between the Chinese tech giant and the U.S. artificial intelligence frontrunner. On June 10, Anthropic sent a letter to leaders of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee accusing operators affiliated with Alibaba's Qwen lab of using nearly 25,000 fraudulent accounts to generate 28.8 million exchanges with Claude between April 22 and June 5, in what it characterized as an industrial-scale attempt to distill the model's software engineering and reasoning capabilities. Distillation, training a smaller model on the outputs of a more capable one, sits in a legal and ethical gray zone that the industry has yet to resolve. Alibaba has denied wrongdoing and has not addressed the allegations in detail.