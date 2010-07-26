A good night's sleep does far more than leave you feeling refreshed. It also triggers the release of growth hormone, a key hormone that helps build muscle and bone, burn fat, and support healthy growth. That's why athletes value quality sleep for recovery, and why teenagers need enough sleep to reach their full height potential.

Scientists have long known that growth hormone levels rise during sleep, especially during the deep, non-REM stage. What has remained unclear is exactly how the brain controls this process.

Now, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley have uncovered the brain circuitry responsible for regulating growth hormone during sleep. Their study, published in the journal Cell , also reveals a previously unknown feedback system that helps keep growth hormone levels in balance.

The discovery offers new insight into the close relationship between sleep and hormone regulation. It could eventually guide new treatments for sleep disorders linked to metabolic diseases such as diabetes, as well as neurodegenerative conditions including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

"People know that growth hormone release is tightly related to sleep, but only through drawing blood and checking growth hormone levels during sleep," said study first author Xinlu Ding, a postdoctoral fellow in UC Berkeley's Department of Neuroscience and the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute. "We're actually directly recording neural activity in mice to see what's going on. We are providing a basic circuit to work on in the future to develop different treatments."

Because growth hormone also helps regulate glucose and fat metabolism, consistently poor sleep may increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

The nerve cells that coordinate growth hormone release are located deep within the hypothalamus, an ancient brain region found across mammals. These include growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) neurons, along with two different types of somatostatin neurons.

Once growth hormone is released, it activates neurons in the locus coeruleus, a brainstem region involved in alertness, attention, thinking, and responding to new experiences. Problems affecting the locus coeruleus have been linked to numerous neurological and psychiatric disorders.

"Understanding the neural circuit for growth hormone release could eventually point toward new hormonal therapies to improve sleep quality or restore normal growth hormone balance," said Daniel Silverman, a UC Berkeley postdoctoral fellow and study co-author. "There are some experimental gene therapies where you target a specific cell type. This circuit could be a novel handle to try to dial back the excitability of the locus coeruleus, which hasn't been talked about before."