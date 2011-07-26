Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Volkswagen Sales Plunge as German Automaker Lays Out Plan to Slash Number of Brands

posted by jelizondo on Sunday July 12, @09:45PM   Printer-friendly
from the Fahrvergnügen dept.
Business

fliptop writes:

Volkswagen has reported weak sales numbers, with a significant drop in China:

Volkswagen reported weak sales numbers on Friday, a day after the giant German automaker announced plans to slash the number of models by nearly half as sales plunged, particularly in China.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based company said group sales fell 8.6% in the second quarter to just under 2.1 million vehicles, with sales in China alone plummeted by more than one-third.

After a board meeting on Thursday, Volkswagen said its "fundamental realignment" over the last three years had reached its next phase, announcing plans to streamline the model lineup by up to half, without providing specifics.

[...] Volkswagen cited dramatic change over the last year, including geopolitical tensions, rising costs mainly through tariffs, and increasing regulatory requirements alongside growing competition.

Related: Ranked: The Car Brands With the Fewest Problems in 2026

Original Submission


«  Quantum Mechanics Surprisingly Based on Real Numbers
This discussion was created by jelizondo (653) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Volkswagen Sales Plunge as German Automaker Lays Out Plan to Slash Number of Brands | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.