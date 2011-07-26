https://medicalxpress.com/news/2026-07-higher-blood-glucose-linked-faster.html

The human brain is known to naturally change with age, shrinking in size and volume after people reach their 30s or 40s. In some cases, however, it can age faster than expected, which can increase the risk of early memory loss, cognitive decline and some brain-related disorders.

Faster brain aging has been linked to various neurological and psychiatric disorders, as well as some neurodegenerative diseases. The factors that influence the speed at which the brain ages, however, have not yet been clearly and comprehensively elucidated.

Researchers at Jilin University and China Medical University recently analyzed available neuroimaging, genomic and biological data to better understand the contribution of metabolic processes (i.e., the chemical reactions that transform food into energy) to brain aging. Their findings, published in Molecular Psychiatry, suggest that higher levels of glucose in the blood are associated with accelerated brain aging.

Publication details:

Zhirong Li et al, Metabolomic signatures of brain aging: A multimodal and genetic study, Molecular Psychiatry (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s41380-026-03703-3