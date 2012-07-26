https://www.techradar.com/pro/an-electric-drone-just-set-a-new-world-air-speed-record-434-mph-device-could-be-ideal-for-anti-aircraft-interceptor-action
https://www.aerospace-and-defence.com/quantum-systems-chases-speed-records-a-52dd697b273097c2c264fdab161e0b47/
https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/drones/electric-drone-breaks-world-air-speed-record-at-434-mph-designed-for-anti-aircraft-interceptor-roles-german-firm-convincingly-smashed-the-official-409-mph-record-hopes-to-get-stamp-of-approval-from-guinness-soon
According to the official press release, the Apex Recordhunter drone was developed over the last year and serves as a technology demonstrator for next-gen electrically powered drones. Tellingly, Ukrainian engineers are also working on this project under the auspices of WIY Drones, a branch of Quantum Systems. It will also be attempting record-breaking speed challenges in Ukraine, as the Apex Recordhunter is being assessed for future interceptor drone programs.
So, we might have a flurry of new drone speed records on the way, and it wouldn’t be a great surprise if the Apex Recordhunter drone pushes past the 700 km/h (435 mph) milestone.
Like with the Apex Recordhunter drone, the Blackbird speed record remains unofficial, as they haven’t had a verification that requires a certified independent observer, verified measurement equipment, documentation including a submission, followed by a controlled two-way run.
At the same time, WIY Drones, part of the Quantum Systems Group, is targeting two official Ukrainian speed records during planned testing expected next week.
- STRILA Interceptor – Highest speed achieved by an FPV interceptor drone carrying a 0.5 kg payload.
- SPYS – Highest speed achieved by an anti-aircraft class FPV interceptor drone.
These initiatives reflect WIY's continued development of high-performance interceptor systems designed to counter increasingly fast and maneuverable aerial threats, building on the company's operational experience and its growing role within the Quantum Systems Group.
Mainstream news sources note that Gulf States are rapidly eating through their air defense supplies. Contrasts are made between the costs of dispatching Ukrainian drone interceptors ($1,000 to $2,000) vs a Patriot missile (~$4 million). It isn't all about the cost, though. Supplies of Patriot missiles are also more constrained. Some commentators note that more Patriot missiles have been fired during the Iran war than Ukraine has been supplied during the last four years.
Another thing in the Ukrainian interceptor drone's favor is that it can be launched and controlled by one person. Patriot missiles need a launcher system and three soldiers for a one-off launch, but around 90 personnel for full sustained operation and maintenance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @07:13AM
Wouldn't this be better suited to a missile? Put a basic rocket engine on a tube, plus some cheap guidance electronics, and consider it a laser-guided missile? Paint the in-air target with a rather broad laser beam, and let the missile home in, and boom.
Instead, everything is "drone" these days. Drone this, drone that, the latest, greatest, cheaper-est, prop-born technology. But why? It shouldn't be that expensive to put a solid fuel engine on a cylinder with some slightly movable fins. Why make it a "drone"?
Or am i imagining the next cheap format of drone, made specifically for air-based intercept?