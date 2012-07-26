26/07/12/2132224 story
posted by mrpg on Tuesday July 14, @02:00AM
from the In-space-no-one-can-hear-you-sleep dept.
from the In-space-no-one-can-hear-you-sleep dept.
New Horizons Pluto probe just woke itself up after 321 days of hibernation
NASA's New Horizons probe has woken itself up after 321 days of hibernation.
The aerospace agency sent commands to the probe last July, instructing it to commence hibernation on August 7 and then resume activity in July 2026.
On June 23, NASA checked to see if New Horizons had obeyed the instruction to wake up and was pleased to find it was online again.
New Horizons' main job was to make our first ever visit to Pluto, which it accomplished in 2015, before zipping off to visit a Kuiper Belt object named Arrokoth in 2019.
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
New Horizons Pluto Probe Just Woke Itself Up After 321 Days Of Hibernation | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday July 14, @02:47AM
I bet it took a whiz, mumbled "five more minutes" and went back to sleep.