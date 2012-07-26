Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

New Horizons Pluto Probe Just Woke Itself Up After 321 Days Of Hibernation

posted by mrpg on Tuesday July 14, @02:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the In-space-no-one-can-hear-you-sleep dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

New Horizons Pluto probe just woke itself up after 321 days of hibernation

NASA's New Horizons probe has woken itself up after 321 days of hibernation.

The aerospace agency sent commands to the probe last July, instructing it to commence hibernation on August 7 and then resume activity in July 2026.

On June 23, NASA checked to see if New Horizons had obeyed the instruction to wake up and was pleased to find it was online again.

New Horizons' main job was to make our first ever visit to Pluto, which it accomplished in 2015, before zipping off to visit a Kuiper Belt object named Arrokoth in 2019.

Original Submission


«  OpenAI Job Listing Suggests ChatGPT Could Someday Replace Junior Analysts at Goldman Sachs
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
New Horizons Pluto Probe Just Woke Itself Up After 321 Days Of Hibernation | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday July 14, @02:47AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday July 14, @02:47AM (#1448134)

    I bet it took a whiz, mumbled "five more minutes" and went back to sleep.

(1)