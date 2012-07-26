NASA's New Horizons probe has woken itself up after 321 days of hibernation.

The aerospace agency sent commands to the probe last July, instructing it to commence hibernation on August 7 and then resume activity in July 2026.

On June 23, NASA checked to see if New Horizons had obeyed the instruction to wake up and was pleased to find it was online again.

New Horizons' main job was to make our first ever visit to Pluto, which it accomplished in 2015, before zipping off to visit a Kuiper Belt object named Arrokoth in 2019.