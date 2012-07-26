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Utility Companies Want To Take Control Of Your Home's Smart Thermostat

posted by mrpg on Tuesday July 14, @06:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the at-home-no-one-can-hear-you-shiver dept.
/dev/random

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

Utility Companies Want To Take Control Of Your Home's Smart Thermostat

One of the uncomfortable elements of a more digitized, interconnected world is that outside parties can access your devices remotely. This is even true for those with smart thermostats, with perks like convenient HVAC adjustment over Wi-Fi and, in some cases, a lower energy bill, which can come with an unusual reality. There are now multiple proposals coming forward, on top of existing agreements between individuals and utility companies, that could grant utility companies remote access to residents' smart thermostats. Of course, these agreements don't come out of nowhere, and so far they're not mandatory.

The idea behind giving utility companies access to thermostats stems from efforts to reduce strain on power grids across the United States. Remote access allows companies to strategically tweak usage at specific points during the day and night, and when grid strain approaches critical levels. In Arizona, three different utilities have pushed for such agreements, seeking to avoid grid overload and blackouts during extreme heat events. Meanwhile, Ohio is pushing to formally authorize these voluntary demand response programs via House Bill 427. These are just two of many state-specific energy-conserving initiatives in play at this point.

[...] While many have already worked with utility companies to grant occasional access to their thermostats, many aren't so keen on the idea. The main concern is that this is an example of corporate overreach and that companies shouldn't be allowed to change how individual homes set their temperatures. Could this lead to higher billing? Or even dangerous in-home temperatures during winter and summer? Some online have even voiced their extreme dislike of these deals, desiring ways to hack into their smart thermostat to prevent any unwanted entity from making remote changes.

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