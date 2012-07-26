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US Weighs Removing Steering Wheel Requirement For Driverless Cars

posted by mrpg on Tuesday July 14, @04:06PM   Printer-friendly
from the in-a-driverless-car-no-one-can-let-you-drive dept.
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Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

US Weighs Removing Steering Wheel Requirement for Driverless Cars

[...] "If you're developing a vehicle that is designed never to be driven by a human operator, does it make any sense to require manual control for the vehicle?" Morrison said. "I think the answer is pretty clear there."

Some self-driving cars, such as models intended for ridesharing fleets from companies like Uber and Tesla, are already steering in that direction, since they aren't designed for human driving. Some, such as the cars used by Waymo, can be taken over by remote human drivers.

Removing brake pedals and steering wheels, however, would mean that a human could not take over if an autonomous car stalls or a dangerous situation arises that requires intervention.

[...] In the CNBC interview, Morrison also discussed a letter sent to autonomous car makers about incidents in which those vehicles have stalled or been slow to move out of the way of emergency responders.

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  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday July 14, @04:55PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 14, @04:55PM (#1448187) Journal

    Remember the iconic Johnny Cab scene in the 1990 sci-fi action film Total Recall, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger?

    Quick solution: just rip out the artificial driver and throw him/it out the window, then take control of the vehicle.

    Maybe in real life there should simply be a big red STOP button. Pull over if possible, stop, unlock (or lock?) doors. Maybe multiple presses should stop immediately skipping the "pull over" part.

    Or you could call customer service and wait to speak to a helpful representative.

    --
    Stupid people exist because nothing in the food chain eats them anymore.
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