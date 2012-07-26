Modern technology often comes with safety concerns, including everything from mobile apps that track your location to traffic cameras that store your personal information. Those concerns also extend to SatVu's HotSat-2, a thermal imaging satellite currently orbiting the Earth. HotSat-2 can monitor everything from industrial operations to heat patterns in large cities, and it can even detect movement inside buildings. This raises some serious questions about privacy.

HotSat-2 doesn't work like an X-ray camera that can see through walls, or even everyday tech that can track your activity. But the technology it utilizes has reportedly been used for intelligence missions, including monitoring a nuclear facility in North Korea. SatVu's capabilities are so precise that the company says its thermal imagery can determine whether specific equipment, such as pumps at a nuclear reactor, is operating or inactive based on its heat signature. The company has also demonstrated the tech's capability through previous imagery at other locations, including Japan's Yokosuka Naval Base, the Ruwais Refinery in the United Arab Emirates, and the Albuquerque International Airport in the U.S.