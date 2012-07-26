from the dress-up dept.
This UK Satellite's Thermal Camera Raises Major Privacy Concerns
Modern technology often comes with safety concerns, including everything from mobile apps that track your location to traffic cameras that store your personal information. Those concerns also extend to SatVu's HotSat-2, a thermal imaging satellite currently orbiting the Earth. HotSat-2 can monitor everything from industrial operations to heat patterns in large cities, and it can even detect movement inside buildings. This raises some serious questions about privacy.
HotSat-2 doesn't work like an X-ray camera that can see through walls, or even everyday tech that can track your activity. But the technology it utilizes has reportedly been used for intelligence missions, including monitoring a nuclear facility in North Korea. SatVu's capabilities are so precise that the company says its thermal imagery can determine whether specific equipment, such as pumps at a nuclear reactor, is operating or inactive based on its heat signature. The company has also demonstrated the tech's capability through previous imagery at other locations, including Japan's Yokosuka Naval Base, the Ruwais Refinery in the United Arab Emirates, and the Albuquerque International Airport in the U.S.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday July 14, @09:25PM
A friend went to work for a company in Boston over 35 years ago, they made IR sensors this sensitive for use in... satellite imaging.
I would hope there has been some improvement in resolution and dynamic range over the decades, but those TV series showing "the war room" watching a real-time feed of seal team 6, counting the number of hostiles inside the building before they breach based on the heat signatures they're seeing through the roof.... well, with a thin enough roof (6" of foam with metal skins is a real bitch to IR image through), that was possible long before the writers set the scripts. More likely the imaging for a spec-ops mission would be fly-over rather than satellite, I'd speculate, but that's all down to specifics of the situation.
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