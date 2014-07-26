Microsoft admits Windows 11 has a GDID tracker with no off switch, first documented publicly in an FBI hacker complaint:
A 19-year-old walked through Helsinki airport in April 2026 carrying two 2TB hard drives and a ticket to Japan. He couldn't make that flight. Finnish police stopped him on an Interpol Red Notice, and by July, US prosecutors had unsealed a federal complaint identifying him as Peter Stokes, an alleged member of the Scattered Spider hacking group, wanted over a May 2025 breach of a US luxury jewelry retailer that ended in an $8 million ransom demand.
[...] it was Microsoft that handed the FBI a way to trace Stokes' Windows PC across VPNs, proxy servers, and three countries. The tool is called a Global Device Identifier, or GDID , and outside a handful of enterprise documentation pages, most Windows users had never heard the term before this case made it public.
We went through the full 39-page complaint, cross checked it against independent reverse engineering of how Windows generates and transmits this identifier, and fact checked the technical claims since the story broke. Here is everything you need to know about GDID, how it caught Stokes, and what it means if you are one of the 1.6 billion people using Windows PCs.
The complaint quotes a Microsoft representative describing the GDID as "a persistent, device-level identifier designed to uniquely identify an installation of a Windows operating system on a device, either a physical device (e.g., a mobile phone or laptop) or virtual machine, across certain Microsoft services and scenarios"
A Global Device ID (GDID) is a permanent, unique digital fingerprint that Microsoft automatically assigns to your computer when you install Windows or sign into a Microsoft account.
Microsoft uses it to manage software licensing and Windows Store apps, but because it links all your online activities on that computer back to a single identity, law enforcement can use it to track a device's true owner across the internet
It survives Windows updates. It does not survive a clean reinstall, and Microsoft's footnote in the complaint admits "one Microsoft user could have multiple GDIDs" over the life of a single account.
Microsoft said what the GDID does without saying where it is inside Windows. For that, independent researchers had to reverse engineer it, because Microsoft has published exactly one sentence about GDID in the Azure Monitor reference for Delivery Optimization reporting , where a column called GlobalDeviceId is described only as "Microsoft global device identifier. This is an identifier used by Microsoft internally."
The real chain starts with the Microsoft Account service.
When Windows provisions a device against a Microsoft Account, a system service called wlidsvc talks to login.live.com and gets back what Microsoft calls a Device PUID, a Passport Unique ID, inside the server's SOAP response. Server assigned. Windows never computes it locally from anything on your PC. It receives a string and stores it.
The PUID lands in your own registry hive, in plain text, at HKCU\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\IdentityCRL\ExtendedProperties under a value named LID. From there, the Connected Devices Platform, the same background service (cdp.dll, running as CDPSvc) that powers Phone Link , cloud clipboard , and Nearby Share, reads that PUID and registers it into Microsoft's Device Directory Service, which is the identity graph behind all of Microsoft's cross device features. There, the number gets a lowercase g stuck in front and gets written as g:decimal. Delivery Optimization then reports that same value back to Microsoft's servers as UCDOStatus.GlobalDeviceId every time your PC shares or downloads update data peer to peer.
Reinstall Windows and you get a new number, but Microsoft's own records give every reason to link the new one back to the old, through the same account, OneDrive, and activation history, which is close to what happened to Stokes.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday July 15, @02:06AM
In the 1990s Microsoft crushed the competition with a page out of the FOSS handbook: they let people freely copy their software with no real consequences - they barely made any effort at all to prevent global widespread piracy. They made the tiniest of threats to fat corporations who might be potential legal targets and that gave them enough money to operate, but the pirates provided their own distribution media at zero cost to the corporation - and the more people who pirated M$ products, the more market share they had.
Right around Y2K they started into the "now you're gonna have to pay" phase, gently at first, but like a heroin dealer who's out of the "first one's free" phase, they started turning the screws. Product keys long enough to be cryptographic keys or unique identifiers for every mammal on the planet. How could they possibly not be using that valuable information in their business?
Don't want to be tracked? Don't pay for your software. The "shareware" model of putting out a tip jar doesn't work in the real world, not even for Mr. Beast - he's monetized because advertisers pay for views on his channel(s?).
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]