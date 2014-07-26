"Think out of the box" is painted onto millions of motivation posters across the world, a shooting message for middle managers and eliciting eyerolls from most everyone else. And yet that's exactly what the researchers at Mozilla's 0din did, by tricking Claude into running malware in a roundabout yet deceptively simple way, by merely asking it to initialize a project from a pretty clean-looking GitHub repository.

An attacker would then have control over the developer's own account, accessing all their secrets, API keys, code, documents, browser sessions, and passwords. They could even install additional malware to maintain permanent access. Suffice to say, almost every bot agent is susceptible to this type of attack, though Claude is the default choice for programming tasks.

Here's how it works. All a victim developer has to do is tell Claude to initialize a project from a malicious GitHub repository (or tell it to configure it after cloning it themselves). Said repo looks pretty clean, with just a handful of scaffolding files, and most importantly, nothing that will trigger security tools, whether remote, local, or even Claude's own checks.

Claude will clone the repo. The first file it will process will be a "readme" or Markdown file describing how to initialize a Python environment with the Axiom package, a commonly used monitoring tool. So far, this appears completely legitimate. However, there's a fake Axiom startup script that will simply error out the first time it's run. This is the first step that tricks the box, because in order to be helpful and solve the problem, it'll run another innocuous-looking command to initialize Axiom: "python3 -m axiom init".

This then triggers a shell script that downloads a bit of software to run, another standard operation that won't raise an eyebrow. But the second trick is that instead of downloading from a malicious URL that could be scanned, the script reads the DNS text records of a specific domain — in this case, the domain "_axiom-config.m100.cloud". This too looks kosher enough, as for example, e-mail and by extension its configuration tools extensively rely on TXT records.