Henkel's Julie Joseph explores the aspects of the sector she would change and the personality traits most suited to a career in this space.

“What drew me towards this career area was my enjoyment of problem solving and understanding how things work. I have always been naturally curious, so I could easily have ended up in many different STEM careers,” explained Julie Joseph, a technology specialist at Henkel.

Particularly interested in chemistry and how it combines scientific thinking with practical applications that can make a real difference in industry and manufacturing, she went on to complete a PhD in polymer chemistry and developed specialist technical knowledge.

She said, “After finishing my studies, I initially worked in research and development for many years. Those roles suited my background well because they involved experimentation, innovation and continuous learning. I enjoyed investigating scientific problems and helping develop new materials and technologies.

Later in my career, I was given the opportunity to move into a more customer-focused role, where I now work with customers to solve design and production issues involving Henkel’s adhesives. That move was a major turning point for me because it allowed me to combine technical problem solving with communication and collaboration. One of the things I enjoy most is that I work with many different people and industries and no two challenges are exactly the same. There is often a stereotype that STEM careers involve sitting alone in a laboratory, but my experience has been very different. I regularly work with engineers, manufacturers and customers and I enjoy helping people find practical solutions to complex problems.

The thing I enjoy most about my job is the variety. Every day is different, which means the work never becomes repetitive. I help current and potential customers solve technical and manufacturing problems, so there is always a new challenge to investigate and a different solution to develop. I enjoy the satisfaction that comes from helping someone overcome an issue and improving the way a product or process works. Another part of the role that I enjoy is meeting and working with different people. Some meetings take place in person while others happen online through Microsoft Teams, but communication is always a huge part of my work.

Technical knowledge is important, but it is equally important to explain ideas clearly, listen carefully and collaborate effectively. I enjoy that balance between science and communication because it makes the role much more dynamic and rewarding.

I also enjoy the fact that I am constantly learning. STEM industries evolve quickly, with new technologies, materials and manufacturing methods being introduced all the time. There is always something new to understand, which keeps my brain active and makes the work interesting.

There have been many exciting developments since I started working in the sector, particularly in materials science and computing. New adhesive technologies have allowed manufacturers to create stronger, lighter and more efficient products across industries such as automotive and electronics. However, the biggest development I have witnessed has been the continued rise of computing and digital technology. When I first started working in research and development, many processes were slower and more manual. Today, advanced software, modelling systems and digital communication tools have completely changed the way scientists and engineers work. We can now analyse data more quickly, collaborate globally and solve problems far more efficiently than before.