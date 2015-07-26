Buying a car is only the beginning. Every year afterward, drivers face a steady stream of expenses—from insurance and fuel to repairs and taxes—that can add up to thousands of dollars:
Using data from LendingTree, this map compares average annual car ownership costs across every U.S. state and Washington D.C., excluding car payments, revealing where those ongoing expenses place the biggest burden on drivers.
[...] Annual ownership costs range from roughly $3,000 in New Hampshire to more than $6,100 in Nevada, meaning two drivers with the same vehicle could face a difference of more than $3,000 every year based solely on where they live.
Seven of the 15 most expensive states are in the South, largely because of elevated insurance premiums. Florida and Louisiana rank near the top for insurance costs, while California stands out for high fuel prices and repair expenses rather than insurance alone.
[...] Transportation is one of the largest household expenses after housing, making recurring vehicle costs an important part of overall affordability. While consumers often focus on a car's purchase price or monthly payment, insurance, fuel, repairs, and taxes can add thousands of dollars each year, and those costs depend heavily on where they live.
That burden is especially significant in communities where driving is a necessity rather than a choice. Beyond commuting, vehicles are essential for work, school, childcare, and everyday errands, making recurring ownership costs difficult to avoid.
TL;DR - Highest is Nevada at $6.1k/year, lowest is New Hampshire at $3.0k/year. US average is $4.5k/year.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 16, @02:19AM (1 child)
The real question is: What do the alternatives cost?
The weekly rail pass for the subway is $52/mo, last I bought it. There's 600/yr. How many Ubers to the grocery store and back? (do you bike instead?) There's 1-2x per month, probably $15 each way, or $60 - for another $600/yr.
What else do you do? Pick up a piece of furniture (does it fit in an uber?), go to a show, ride to the airport, night out with friends (x4 trips), all the minutiae of things you can find for cheap on Craigslist - what's your total bill, at the end of the year?
Conversely, how much will you simply stop doing? No pickup truck any longer, so you can't easily go and pick up a shelving unit or cabinet. Shop at the local store as opposed to the cheaper grocery store (grocery bill + 25%). Don't go out to meet friends as frequently, you can't reasonably go to any event out-of-state. What's your "savings" from minimizing your life?
Where the cost of going without is at *least* $600 of that $4500, what's the cost of the rest, and how much is given up?
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday July 16, @02:46AM
Not needing a car is one of those things that can make living in cities a win, but it's too much for some people to wrap their heads around. When I lived in Washington, DC I could have afforded a car easily but opted not to replace it when it broke down. Parking alone was $200/mo. Technically I had the right to park on the street; but it was a huge time sink when I tried. I had ZipCar in case I ever wanted to drive but get this--I never used it. That's likely because I'd grown up in the area and knew all the places nearby. It might have been a different story if I were a transplant, or lived that lifestyle longer. It was a brief period, a little more than a year I think and not the torture that so many people might imagine. Everybody should get a chance to walk past the gas station and not care.
So now I'm living the opposite lifestyle--cheap housing but you need a car. I'd happily move back to a city and give up the car again, but I suspect I'd want to keep those options open or perhaps even have a lightly used car for recreation. California is different. There's still so much of it I haven't seen, being beholden to rentals is inconvenient, and then there's the spread-out culture. Too many things just don't work without a car here.
Anyway, to answer that question IIRC ZipCar was $50 yr. + usage which I never used, and my transit pass was around $50/mo for unlimited rides. I'm not sure if that's still a thing and if it is, it's got to be more now.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 16, @02:33AM
From the link, this seems like it's important to mention:
> Excluding car payments, recurring costs like insurance, fuel, repairs, and taxes can vary by more than $3,000 per year depending on where you live.
Here in the suburbs of a smaller city in the Great Lakes region, we have three boring older Toyotas (2003-2009). Work from home, no commute, insurance (liability & collision) is $2400 total for the three cars or $800/year/car. This includes a multi-car & combo with homeowner's discount.
We don't do that many miles, on average it looks like each car uses about 60 gallons of gas/year, or $250/car at current prices.
Haven't kept detailed service records, but it must average $400/year/car (one has seen a lot more road salt damage than the other two and needs more service).
State registration is based on vehicle weight and we're all on the smaller/lighter end, about $30/year for each car, plus another $20 for mandatory state inspection, so $50 each for taxes.
The big players average to about $1500/year for each of the three cars, or $4500 total for all three.