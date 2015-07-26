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RAMpocalyse Pricing Prompts Maker To Construct His Own Memory Using Ancient Apollo-Era Tech

posted by jelizondo on Thursday July 16, @06:15AM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/storage/rampocalyse-pricing-prompts-maker-to-construct-his-own-memory-using-ancient-apollo-era-tech-usb-drive-resurrects-hand-threaded-magnetic-core-memory-using-salvaged-russian-computer-parts

While Polymatt humbly describes the device they made as the “world’s worst USB drive,” that’s only probably true if judged by its capacity-to-weight ratio. In aesthetic terms, it looks great on the desk. Moreover, what it might lack in memory density it makes up for (a bit) by offering persistent (unpowered) storage, and it can even shrug off radiation bursts that would fry most modern memory devices.

Check out the 20-minute video if you want to see every step in the maker process. In comparison to the far larger 128-byte magnetic core memory USB drive made by a Japanese tech enthusiast earlier in the year, Polymatt’s model is rather better finished. As the TechTuber admits, the silicone oil probably wasn’t necessary, but they basically liked the aesthetic. Fair enough. They were also pondering over installing an LED for each bit, but shelved that idea.

In related homebrew memory news, we are still waiting for Dr. Semiconductor to follow up on his making RAM in a garden shed cleanroom video with the promised ‘PC scale’ sequel.

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  • (Score: 2) by jb on Thursday July 16, @07:25AM

    by jb (338) on Thursday July 16, @07:25AM (#1448381)

    Really hoping that it will be homemade paper tape or card punches/readers to address the shortage of SSDs.

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