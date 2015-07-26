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Meta Data Center Water Discharges Suspended After Contaminating The City's Reclamation Water Supply

posted by jelizondo on Thursday July 16, @11:07AM   Printer-friendly
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Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/data-centers/cheyenne-suspends-data-center-fill-and-flush-and-closed-loop-discharges-after-meta-contractor-contaminated-its-reuse-water-system

System Offline For Months For Cleaning, Closed-Loop Cooling

Fill-and-flush is a commissioning step in which crews fill a cooling loop's piping with water, flush it to clear debris before the system is run, and then send the used water to drain. Goat Systems routed that flush water, which contained Cupriavidus gilardii, into Cheyenne's sanitary sewer, Frank Strong, the Board's engineering and water resource division manager, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Strong said the fill water had been purchased from the Board itself and that the origin of the bacterium remains unknown, but said that lab staff caught it in February during routine fecal-bacteria sampling. "This isn't something we normally test for," Strong told the paper.

Strong went on to add that the Board's concern extends past the finding of the bacterium, because closed-loop systems can carry glycol and other chemicals that municipal treatment plants aren't built to process. Cheyenne sprays its reclaimed water on parks, golf courses, and other green spaces, and the Board worried the bacterium could become an aerosol hazard during irrigation. Cupriavidus gilardii isn't a regulated contaminant, yet the discharge disrupted treatment sufficiently to trigger pass-through and interference findings under the Cheyenne City Code and federal pretreatment rules.

Meta said that it's supporting its general contractor, Fortis, which stopped discharging and began hauling wastewater offsite, and that independent testing found no trace of the substance. Testing at the Dry Creek and Crow Creek facilities cleared in late June, and the reuse system is back online. Cheyenne City Councilman Pete Laybourn called the disclosure "a very, very unpleasant surprise." The Board hasn't said how the suspension affects other Cheyenne data centers still under construction.

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  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday July 16, @11:40AM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Thursday July 16, @11:40AM (#1448387) Journal
    Sorry, I don't get the focus on the bacteria. It's weakly disease-causing at best (as of 2010 only one death [nih.gov] was attributed to the bacteria). And the problem from the bacteria angle seems more that it's an unregulated contaminant rather than a dangerous one. I can see from a bureaucratic angle that Meta/Goat Systems caused some bureaucratic mess as a result. That's unfriendly but not what the story should be about.

    The real risk is the disruption of the treatment system:

    Strong went on to add that the Board's concern extends past the finding of the bacterium, because closed-loop systems can carry glycol and other chemicals that municipal treatment plants aren't built to process. Cheyenne sprays its reclaimed water on parks, golf courses, and other green spaces, and the Board worried the bacterium could become an aerosol hazard during irrigation. Cupriavidus gilardii isn't a regulated contaminant, yet the discharge disrupted treatment sufficiently to trigger pass-through and interference findings under the Cheyenne City Code and federal pretreatment rules.

    For example, even if the discharge was pure water with zero bacteria contamination, it would have still "triggered pass-through and interference findings" due to the volume of the flow. If I understand this correctly, that means some bacteria of the more normal sorts from the many other nasty sources in the system would have bypassed (or at least have the potential to bypass) some part of the treatment system and still be the hazard that they were concerned about.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 16, @12:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 16, @12:03PM (#1448389)

    We know they are full of s**t, and said s**t has to end up somewhere.

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