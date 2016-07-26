An industry-wide standard Microsoft invented to protect Windows, and later Linux, devices from firmware infections has been trivial to bypass for 13 of its 14 years of existence.

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shims, which were invented to extend Secure Boot to Linux devices and utility software. Using a technique simple enough to be performed by novice hackers, these old, forgotten shims can be used to completely circumvent the protection, which is embedded into the UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) of the device's motherboard. The gaffe is the result of the failure by Microsoft, which oversees the signing of shims, to revoke the publicly available images once vulnerabilities were found in them.

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"What makes these old shims dangerous is not a novel vulnerability," ESET researcher Martin Smolár wrote Tuesday. "It's that no new vulnerability is needed to bypass UEFI Secure Boot. An attacker needs no complicated exploitation primitives—only a copy of an old, still-trusted, but unrevoked shim binary and a basic understanding of how UEFI shims work. That is enough to bypass such an essential security feature as UEFI Secure Boot."

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Without Secure Boot, attackers with brief physical access to a device—even when it's turned off—can install bootkits similar to LoJax used by Russia state hackers in 2018, MosaicRegressor found in 2020, CosmicStrand in 2022, and BlackLotus in 2023. A handful of other in-the-wild bootkits are tracked under names including ESpecter, FinSpy, and MoonBounce.

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A list of all 11 shims compiled by CERT shows that some were used by Linux distributors such as Redhat, OpenSuse, and Oracle.

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Many of them were built before certain protections, including SBAT and MOK deny lists, existed.

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Microsoft's digitally signed UEFI bootloader for Windows is the sole anchor of trust on Windows machines. For a component to load during the boot process, the certificate must explicitly sign all other code executed during bootup.

Shims work differently. They're a secondary trust anchor, and they're signed by Microsoft using one of its other UEFI certificates.

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When vulnerabilities are found in shims, Microsoft revokes them. In the case of the 11 shims, the company failed to do so, in some cases for more than a decade.

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these vulnerable shims can be used against Windows and Linux machines alike, although likely not Windows 11 Secured-core PCs in their default state. Any Windows user who has installed Microsoft's June update batch is no longer vulnerable. Linux users should check the Linux Vendor Firmware Service or consult their distributor. Revocation statuses are available using the uefi-dbx-audit script.