The human body isn't a masterpiece of design – it's a patchwork of evolutionary compromise:
The human body is often described as a marvel of "perfect design": elegant, efficient and finely tuned for its purpose. Yet, when we look closer, a rather different picture emerges.
Far from being a flawless machine, the body reads more like a patchwork of compromises shaped by millions of years of evolutionary tinkering. Evolution does not design structures from scratch. Rather, it modifies what already exists.
As a result, many aspects of human anatomy are just "good enough" solutions – functional, but far from perfect. Some of the most familiar medical problems and ailments arise directly from these inherited constraints.
The spine
The human spine tells this story best.
Our vertebral column has evolved little from our four-legged, quadrupedal tree-dwelling ancestors, where it functioned primarily as a flexible beam for smooth movement from branch to branch, while also protecting the spinal cord.
When humans adopted an upright bipedal gait, the spine retained these functions. But it was also repurposed for the additional need of supporting our body weight vertically and maintaining our centre of gravity, while still allowing the flexibility for us to move. These opposing demands creates strain.
[...]
The neck
Another clear argument against divine design is the recurrent laryngeal nerve, which takes a course that simply makes no sense to invent.
This nerve, which is a branch of the vagus nerve, predominantly controls our organs' "rest and digest" functions (such as slowing heart rate and breath). The laryngeal nerve also connects the brain and larynx, helping control speech and swallowing.
Logically, one might expect it to use the most direct route to connect brain and larynx. Instead, it descends from the brain into the chest, loops around a major artery, then travels back up to the voice box.
This detour is not a clever design, but a historical leftover from our fish-like ancestors when the nerve took a straightforward path around the gill arches. As necks lengthened over evolutionary time, the nerve was stretched rather than rerouted.
[...]
The eyes
Even the eyes reflect evolutionary compromise.
In humans and other vertebrates, the retina (the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eyeball) is wired "backwards." This means light must pass through layers of nerve fibres before reaching the photoreceptors – specialised cells responsible for detecting light and converting that into a nerve impulse to send to the brain.
The optic nerve then exits through the back of the retina, creating a blind spot just below the horizontal level of the eye where no vision is possible. The brain fills in this gap seamlessly, so we rarely notice it.
[...]
The teeth
Our teeth offer another reminder that evolution prioritises adequacy over durability.
Humans develop two sets of teeth: baby teeth and adult teeth – and that's all. Once adult teeth are lost, they're not replaced – unlike sharks, which continually regenerate teeth throughout life.
In mammals, tooth development is tightly regulated and linked to complex jaw growth and feeding strategies. This system worked well for our ancestors, but for modern humans it leaves us vulnerable to decay and tooth loss.
Wisdom teeth provide another example of evolutionary lag. Our ancestors had larger jaws, suited to tougher diets that required heavy chewing. Over time, human diets softened and jaw size decreased. However, the number of teeth did not change as quickly. Many people no longer have space for their third molars – leading to impaction, crowding and often requiring surgical removal.
The pelvis
Childbirth presents one of the most profound evolutionary compromises. Like the spine, the human pelvis must balance two competing demands: efficient bipedal walking and birthing large-brained infants.
A narrow pelvis improves locomotion, but restricts the birth canal's size. Meanwhile, human babies have unusually large heads relative to body size, resulting in a difficult and sometimes dangerous birth process – often requiring outside assistance.
This tension between mobility and brain size has shaped not only anatomy but also social behaviour, encouraging cooperative care and cultural adaptations around childbirth.
Evolutionary persistence
Evolution doesn't necessarily eliminate structures unless they impose a strong disadvantage. So some anatomical features persist despite offering limited benefit.
The appendix, once considered a completely useless evolutionary left-over, is now thought to have minor immune functions. Yet it can become inflamed, causing appendicitis – a potentially life-threatening condition.
Originally submitted from ScienceDaily
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Barenflimski on Friday July 17, @05:38PM
Pretty sure in a million years when we turn the earth into a hot house and have to bury ourselves underground to survive, we'll be happy we still all have these things to evolve back into.
All Hail the Mole People!
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday July 17, @06:12PM
Are these things actually flaws or is the issue that we're not using them correctly. The human spine can and should be in relatively good condition even at age 90 if you've properly taken care of it in terms of making sure that it's been properly stretched regularly and that the spinal erectors and other muscles related to its motion and position are properly strengthened and used.
The blind spot in the eye itself is pretty small and the likelihood of anything falling within that spot long enough to be an issue is rather unlikely. And in practice our eyes function rather well in a pretty substantial range of light sources. If we're going to be talking about flaws, the big one with the eyes is that over time pretty much everybody needs reading glasses at a minimum due to the loss of flexibility in the cornea. As a practical matter, there wasn't ever a reason to evolve away from that as by the time you're old enough for that to be an issue, you've already reproduced and you're probably in a position to do things in society that don't require that sort of focusing on close detail. In addition to that, we've had glasses that can correct that for rather a long time and the glasses to do it themselves aren't that complicated or expensive.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday July 17, @06:27PM
1. Combining waste disposal and the entertainment complex.
2. The appendix.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday July 17, @06:43PM
That sounds like it was put in as part of the nephew summer internship program. These are great questions to ask about how the neck and spine nerves/arteries would be better redesigned/rerouted, though.
Also, considering in the first place that these *are* flaws can help monkey-patch them, as in so many engineering disciplines. I think physical therapy and yoga do this, by noting that
I'm sure there are other examples.