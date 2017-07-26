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Mathematical Explanation for Accelerated Universe Expansion That Doesn't Require Dark Energy

posted by hubie on Friday July 17, @10:18PM   Printer-friendly
Science

darkfeline writes:

"Mathematicians are challenging the idea that dark energy is responsible for the accelerating expansion of the universe. In a new paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society A, mathematicians from the University of California, Davis, provide mathematical proof that instabilities inherent in the Einstein-Euler equations imply that the current model of the expanding universe is not viable. The Einstein-Euler equations are a union of general relativity and fluid dynamics equations used to model astronomical phenomena such as galaxies, black holes and cosmic expansion."

https://www.ucdavis.edu/blog/taking-dark-energy-out-equation

Basically, mathematicians provide an explanation for accelerated universe expansion that doesn't require fudging our equations with magical energy so that it fits our data.

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