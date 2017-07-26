The recent end-of-financial-year sales were rather interesting – I found myself spending a lot more time browsing AliExpress than I did Amazon or eBay this year which is something I wouldn't have envisioned in the past. I suppose the deals offered by the others just weren't that good. While AliExpress was dangling cashbacks and coupons, I decided to make the most of it and buy some things that I needed.

I felt like a USB 3.0 hub with a nice number of ports would be a good thing to aim for. After all, who doesn't need more USB 3.0 ports nowadays? But alas, while I thought the world of hubs have long advanced far enough to mean that even your average product would be decent – I didn't expect to receive what I received ...