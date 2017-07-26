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Teardown: A Generic 7-Port USB 3.0 Hub That Wasn't

posted by hubie on Saturday July 18, @03:05AM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

owl writes:

https://goughlui.com/2026/07/09/teardown-a-generic-7-port-usb-3-0-hub-that-wasnt/

The recent end-of-financial-year sales were rather interesting – I found myself spending a lot more time browsing AliExpress than I did Amazon or eBay this year which is something I wouldn't have envisioned in the past. I suppose the deals offered by the others just weren't that good. While AliExpress was dangling cashbacks and coupons, I decided to make the most of it and buy some things that I needed.

I felt like a USB 3.0 hub with a nice number of ports would be a good thing to aim for. After all, who doesn't need more USB 3.0 ports nowadays? But alas, while I thought the world of hubs have long advanced far enough to mean that even your average product would be decent – I didn't expect to receive what I received ...

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