Linus Torvalds Puts His Foot Down, Tells Anti-AI Programmers To 'Fork It'
https://www.zdnet.com/article/linus-torvalds-puts-his-foot-down-tells-anti-ai-programmers-to-fork-it/
Many people hate AI. They don't trust it a bit. Linus Torvalds, creator of Linux, isn't one of them. Torvalds thinks AI can be quite useful for programming and maintenance. Indeed, AI is explicitly approved for use in the Linux kernel.
However, that didn't stop some people from wondering if AI should be used in Linux development. For example, the Zig language project has adopted strict policies against AI-generated code.
To those who'd like to see Linux take a similar stance, Torvalds recently replied on the Linux Kernel Mailing List (LKML), that if you can't support using AI in the Linux kernel, you "can do the open-source thing and fork it."
He's not joking. Torvalds also wrote, "I realize that some people really dislike AI, but this is an area where I'm willing to absolutely put my foot down as the top-level maintainer."
Why? Because "AI is a tool, just like other tools we use. And it's clearly a useful one. It may not have been that 'clearly' even just a year ago, but it's no longer in question today."
As Greg Kroah-Hartman, maintainer of the Linux stable kernel, told me earlier this year, "Months ago, we were getting what we called 'AI slop,' AI-generated security reports that were obviously wrong or low quality." But then, he continued, "the world switched. Now we have real reports. All open-source projects have real reports that are made with AI, but they're good, and they're real."
Other open-source developers and maintainers agree. Starting with the 2026 frontier models, such as Anthropic Claude Opus 4.8, AI programming is vastly improved. As Torvalds continued, "There are other questions around AI (like what the economy of it will actually look like in the end), but 'is it useful?' is no longer one of those questions."
That said, Torvalds knows full well that AI is far from perfect. "Yes, it can also be a somewhat painful tool … But the solution is not to put your head in the sand and sing "La La La, I can't hear you" at the top of your voice like some people seem to do."
No, concluded Torvalds, "The solution is to make sure those LLM tools help maintainers instead of just causing them pain. There's no question on that side." Therefore, while Torvalds won't force anyone to use AI, "I will very loudly ignore people who try to argue against other people from using it."
What prompted this outburst was Linux developers discussing the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC)'s recent AI policy statement, "When Using LLM-backed Generative AI Systems for FOSS Contributions." In it, the SFC suggests the "best practices" for AI use in open-source projects are to "support, not just tolerate, those who outright reject LLM-gen-AI systems."
The corner cases with this stance are what bug senior Linux kernel maintainer Theodore "Ted" Ts'o. He wrote, "If someone rejects LLM-gen-AI systems, and the LTS kernel contains patches which are automated backported, and they object, are we bound to forswear the use of automated backport technologies? What if someone reports a bug with a kernel stack trace, and someone uses an LLM agent to analyze their bug report and find a fix? What does it mean to 'support someone who outright rejects the use of LLM-gen-AI systems' in that case?"
Ts'o's position is, "I don't think it's obvious that we must bend over backward to oblige the needs of all patch authors."
Another top Linux kernel developer, James Bottomley, answered this way: "The contributor doesn't get to approve the tools the maintainer uses to assess and apply patches. If there's AI in there, and the contributor is an AI luddite, then the patch doesn't get applied (i.e., your right to ignore AI stops when it infringes others' right to use it)."
Or, as Torvalds succinctly put it, "In the kernel community, we do open source because it results in better technology, not because of religious reasons. And so we make decisions primarily based on technical merit. Not fear of new tools."
Torvalds Challenged The Haters To Fork Linux. Someone Said 'Hold My Beer'
https://www.theregister.com/os-platforms/2026/07/17/torvalds-challenged-the-haters-to-fork-linux-someone-said-hold-my-beer/5274275
Earlier this week, Linux project leader Linus Torvalds told AI haters to fork off, and invited anyone who didn't like his comments to fork the kernel. Well, here you go: linux-0.11-rs, a total reimplementation of the Linux kernel, done in langage de programmation du jour, Rust.
No, this isn't really a response to the Emperor Penguin's challenge – for a start, it looks like it was done with AI – but the timing was irresistible.
The new project is by an undergrad student at Beihang University in Beijing, China, under the handle Poseidon.
Never mind not being a fork – Poseidon's kernel isn't even really a port of Linux. It's a rewrite, and a rewrite of a very early version. It's based on Linux kernel 0.11, whose source code you can peruse on this mirror.
This was an early kernel from December 8, 1991 – just a few months after the initial release, Linux 0.01. Version 0.11 was the last release of that first year of Linux. It was followed by version 0.12 in January 1992, then the version number jumped to 0.95 in March, as the young Torvalds started counting down to kernel 1.0 – which arrived two years later.
If you read the 0.11 release notice, Torvalds said: "Linux-0.11 has a few rather major improvements, but perhaps most notably, is the first kernel where some other people start making real contributions."
He goes on to say: "This is a major milestone, since it makes the kernel much more powerful than Minix was at the time." It's also when "Ted Ts'o shows up as a coder."
Poseidon's Rust rewrite is quite a lot bigger than the original. The hackers of the "Orange Site" have been dissecting it with much greater expertise than this vulture can offer. User "dminik" fed it to an automatic code analyzer, and Pajecawav's Ghloc reckoned that it's just over 47,000 lines of Rust.
Dminik breaks that down: "It's about 15k lines of code for the kernel and the rest is various utilities, libraries and programs that can run on the kernel."
In other words, linux-0.11-rs is more complete than just the kernel. It also includes the core OS as it stood at the end of the year it first appeared.
"Poseidon" also credits a tutorial on writing an OS kernel in Rust, which implies to us that this was not an entirely bot-driven effort. Some work has gone into it. Some of the Hacker News commentators call it a waste of tokens, or more pointedly a waste of water and electricity, but it seems to be a kid having some fun, playing around and experimenting. For us, that's a good thing. We hope that they found the exercise instructive.
The Reg FOSS desk is not a fan of bot-slop, but we do approve of exploring and learning and having fun. At least for as long as code-generating LLMs are cheap and plentiful, it will be very hard to prevent youngsters and students from playing around and experimenting with them.
Nobody is ever going to deploy anything on a bot-generated rewrite of a prototype kernel from 35 years ago – and don't forget that the original was itself written by a 22-year-old who was doing it "Just for Fun."