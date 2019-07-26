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Welcome to DebConf26!

posted by janrinok on Sunday July 19, @09:53PM   Printer-friendly
from the There-are-no-Easter-Eggs-in-this-program dept.
OS

mrpg writes:

The 27th Debian Conference is in Santa Fe, Argentina, Monday July 20th to Saturday July 25th 2026. Some of the planned talks:

  • Free as in Burned Out: who really pays for Open Source Software
  • Is it even possible to build a truly universal system installer?
  • Debian in Disaster + Security Incidents
  • You Too Can Fix That Bug on That Weird Architecture
  • Debian in the Classroom - Episode III: The Students Strike Back (with code)

DebConf is the annual conference for Debian contributors and users interested in improving Debian. Previous Debian conferences have featured speakers and attendees from all around the world. The last DebConf, DebConf25, took place in Brest, France and was attended by 443 participants from 51 countries.

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