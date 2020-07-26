Supply-chain security firm Socket has published research findings describing a Go module that posed as a DNS and subdomain scanner while acting as a first-stage Windows malware loader. The firm then traced it to a network of 222 GitHub repositories across 190 accounts. The module published its first version on January 24 this year and has since accumulated more than 1,200 versions, over 700 of them malicious. Socket tracks the campaign as "Operation Muck and Load" and reported the module to the Go security team, which blocked it from the Go module proxy.

[...] The module's main.go launches a hidden PowerShell command that downloads content from muckcoding.com, decodes it with certutil, and runs the result with execution-policy bypass. Socket describes the decoded script as a multi-layer loader using Base64 encoding and XOR decryption, with a Turkish-language comment in one layer that translates to "run directly, no other step is needed."

Rather than hardcoding a payload URL, the resolver retrieves text from public platforms, searches it for the marker string "LastW," then decrypts the trailing blob with a hardcoded key to recover the actual download location. Primary dead drops include Pastebin and a paste service called Rlim, with fallbacks across YouTube, Instagram, Telegram, Google Docs, and GitCode. If defenders remove one paste or block the final archive URL, the actor can update the resolver content without touching the first-stage loader.

The resolved URL points to a password-protected 7-Zip archive hosted as a GitHub release asset. The loader extracts it into a directory named to resemble a legitimate Microsoft Photos install and launches Microsoft.exe from that path with a hidden window. Decoded payload stages map to AsyncRAT, Quasar, and Remcos-style RAT detections alongside infostealer behavior.