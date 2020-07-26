This project uses a clever hashing trick to fit over half a million blocked domains into just 4MB of flash memory:
Firmware Uses Only Around 50KB Of RAM And Can Answer Blocked Lookups In 10 Milliseconds
How cheap can you build a hardware-based ad-blocking DNS filter? "Free," if you're willing to salvage some used hardware that's being thrown away. What if you aren't so lucky? In the era of the RAMageddon, even a Raspberry Pi will cost you a couple hundred bucks. But you know, you don't even need something that powerful. In fact, you can use a $5 microcontroller to build a fully functional ad-blocking filter with over 500,000 domains blocked and around 10ms latency.
We know that's possible because Egyptian full-stack developer ZedAxis (@M-Abozaid on GitHub) has already built one. Using an ESP32-C3 "SuperMini" board, he's created a backup DNS for his home network that still provides ad blocking. His primary router is a Pi-hole, which is a Raspberry Pi running specialized software to manage DHCP addressing and DNS resolution with integrated ad-blocking. The SuperMini serves as a backup when the Pi-Hole is rebooting or otherwise unavailable.
Instead, the ESP32-C3 used by ZedAxis has just 400KB of RAM, and 4MB of flash memory. With these limited specifications, he wasn't able to store a plaintext blocklist of any real size; it's simply too much data. So, he did what any enterprising hacker would do: he started hashing the data to reduce its size. Using 40-bit FNV-1a hashes, because 32-bit would give too many collisions and 64-bit wastes too much space, he can store some 537,000 domains in the flash memory of the device.
Of course, this isn't meant to replace a proper Pi-hole or AdGuard Home installation. The ESP32 project has a rudimentary dashboard, but it doesn't provide detailed per-client statistics, historical query logs, or all the knobs and dials that make those platforms attractive. Instead, it's designed as a tiny insurance policy. It sits quietly on the network, sips only a few dozen milliamps of power, and if the primary DNS server disappears for a reboot or a power outage, clients still get filtered DNS responses instead of falling back to whatever resolver the router happens to have configured.
I have no idea whether projects like this will ever become common. Probably not, because most people who want network-wide ad blocking will still buy a Raspberry Pi, a used mini PC, or run AdGuard Home in a virtual machine. Still, it's refreshing to see somebody look at a $5 microcontroller with 400KB of RAM and decide, "Sure, that'll do."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 20, @06:26PM
I have a Pi farm. One of the Pis on the farm was named "piback" and has a 2TB external USB drive attached - it's been a place for backup data for years now.
I had a new (python, no less) webserver app I needed to deploy ... somewhere ... and I remembered piback was sitting there, not doing much, so: I deployed to piback. I had forgotten that piback is a Pi Zero...
Development and deployment ran along fine for quite a while, got most of the features implemented, but then one of the deploy operations choked... out of RAM I would presume. When I dug into the filtered wind tunnel where the Pi farm lives I found the Zero there with the 2TB dongle attached and remembered... oh, yeah... It rebooted happily and went back to doing it's backup duties, but I decided maybe I'll re-deploy on that 8GB RAM N100 instead... performance of the app is good on either host, but deploy operations go more smoothly now.
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]