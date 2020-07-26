New Debian versions hit FOSSland in the form of 13.6 and 12.15:
This week brings two point releases for both Debian 13 - aka "Trixie" - and Debian 12 - "Bookworm," the latter now shuffling off into long-term support.
Debian 13.6 and Debian 12.15 are just the latest point releases of Trixie and Bookworm, but Debian 12.15 is also significant in another way: it marks the end of regular support for Debian 12, which is being handed over to the LTS team. That reduced level of support is scheduled to last until mid-2028.
That means Debian 12.15 is the last point release of Debian 12. There won't be a Debian 12.16. In turn, that means mainstream support for Debian on 32-bit x86 is over. (Debian 13 does still support some 32-bit Arm CPUs via the armhf port.)
As we warned you in 2023, to run Debian 13 on x86, you require a 64-bit CPU. It supports 32-bit packages and libraries, so you can run 32-bit programs fine – but if you want to install Trixie on a 32-bit CPU, then you need to compile your own kernel. That's not impossible: as we reported in late 2025, WindowMaker Live 13.2 does this, and so does antiX Linux, which we last looked at in March.
The new releases both have two significant changes worth knowing about.
The fwupd firmware-update tool from the Linux Vendor Firmware Service has been updated to version 2.0.20. As the Arch wiki describes, fwupd can only update the system firmware if your machine boots in UEFI mode (that is, not legacy BIOS boot.) However, that's useful, as it can update UEFI machines' secure-boot signing certificates and database too – and as Red Hat warned last month, Microsoft's original 2011 secure-boot certificates just expired.
If you don't use secure boot, that doesn't matter, but if you do and your boxes haven't rebooted in a while, you might have problems. Don't panic: problems aren't likely, but if you do have some, disabling secure boot will work around it. Either way, it's worth updating those certificates. The Debian Wiki has more info, and Linux Weekly News has a full rundown on the problem.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday July 20, @10:43PM
The computing world moves very slowly now compared to my youth in the 80s when things moved really fast. Computers are boring in the 2020s, at least compared to any decade previous.
The first AMD64 CPUs were out just after Y2K and it took almost a quarter century to replace i386.
I used to complain bitterly about abandoning i386 because I'd get some weird industrial PC/104 computer or something like that and get annoyed that people wanted to dump 386 support when companies were still selling new 386 computers (well maybe not desktops but industrial SBCs, sure). However I think i386 has been dead for a long time now...
Technically there are places still selling PC/104 Pentium boards but they are at a F-you price like $6000 for industrial customers only. Anyone sane would use a nice PC/104 modern i7 CPU for like $1K but there are occasional "safety critical" systems where they gotta use the exact part to maintain certification. Now those parts will probably never receive an OS patch or software patch and probably haven't for years (decades?) anyway. But at least the hardware is possibly unchanged since the 90s. If it was good enough to run a nuclear reactor in 1995 its still good enough in 2026 its not like the mass of the neutron has changed since then, or thermalized neutrons move faster since the 90s LOL.
I see it's so hard to get genuine i386 hardware, that retrogamer people have given up on using actual hardware and run i386 stuff on FPGAs or emulators (86box etc) on windows11.