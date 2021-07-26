Scientists have uncovered an unexpected source of food in the deep ocean that could change how researchers understand both marine ecosystems and Earth's carbon cycle. A new study from the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) suggests that deep ocean microbes are not living in such a nutrient-starved environment after all.

The research found that tiny sinking particles known as marine snow release dissolved carbon and nitrogen as they descend into the deep sea. Those leaked nutrients become an immediate food source for microbes living in the surrounding seawater. Marine snow is made up of tiny clumps of dead algae, microbes, and other organic material drifting through the ocean. According to the study, once these particles reach depths of about 2 to 6 kilometers, the enormous hydrostatic pressure begins forcing dissolved organic matter out of them.

"The pressure acts almost like a giant juicer," says first author of the study, biologist and Associate Professor Peter Stief from research centers Nordcee and Danish Center for Hadal Research, "It squeezes dissolved organic compounds out of the particles, and microbes can use them immediately."

The findings were published in Science Advances in the paper, "Hydrostatic pressure induces strong leakage of dissolved organic matter from 'marine snow' particles."

The researchers estimate that sinking marine snow can lose as much as 50% of its original carbon and between 58% and 63% of its original nitrogen during its descent through the deep ocean.

The results also have important implications for Earth's carbon cycle.

Scientists have long assumed that much of the carbon carried by marine snow eventually becomes buried in deep ocean sediments. However, if large amounts of carbon leak out before the particles reach the seafloor, less carbon may be permanently stored in sediments than previously believed. Instead, much of that dissolved carbon remains suspended in deep ocean waters, where it can stay for hundreds or even thousands of years before gradually returning to the surface ocean and eventually the atmosphere. Carbon that does become buried in seafloor sediments, by contrast, can remain locked away for millions of years, accumulating over vast stretches of time. Much of the oil and natural gas extracted today formed through this long-term burial process.

"This process affects how much carbon the ocean can store and for how long," says Peter Stief, "It's relevant for understanding climate processes and for improving future models."