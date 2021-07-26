From Julia Child to Paul Bocuse to James Beard, some of the biggest names in food history are also people who have professed their love for the same french fry—a french fry that, in no exaggerated manner, birthed an empire. A french fry that no one has eaten in more than 30 years.

McDonald's original french fries were cooked in beef tallow. For that fact, they were bullied out of production by a well-funded, well-intentioned businessman and self-proclaimed health advocate named Phil Sokolof, who unknowingly dethroned what many fans claim was the greatest french fry to ever meet mass production. "The french fries were very good," Child said in a 1995 interview, "and then the nutritionists got at them ... and they've been limp ever since ... I'm always very strong about criticizing them, hoping maybe they'll change."

Child never lived to see McDonald's fries return to their former glory, and sadly, and there's no indication they ever will. That's why I set out on a quest to find the original recipe.