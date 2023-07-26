If you're in the market for a frontier-class open weights model, your options are few and far between outside of the Chinese model houses.

With the Wednesday release of a new model codenamed "Inkling," an outfit called Thinking Machines Lab aims to change that.

Founded in early 2025 by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, Thinking Machines' first model is a big one. Weighing in at 975 billion parameters, the model requires more than two terabytes of GPU memory — a quantity present in around eight of Nvidia's B300 accelerators, or sixteen H200s — to run at its native 16-bit precision. If that's asking too much of your hardware, Thinking Machines has also released a NVFP4 quantized version of the model capable of running on half the GPUs.

This makes it the largest American open weights model to date, and comparable to Chinese models like DeepSeek V4, GLM 5.2, and Kimi K2.6 in terms of size and capabilities. Take these claims with a grain of salt — gaming AI benchmarks isn't exactly difficult — but Thinking Machines says Inkling is competitive with these models in a variety of workloads, although its benchmark charts also show it trailing proprietary models like Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's GPT.

Thinking Machines describes the model as being highly adaptable, intended for use by developers building AI apps, but suitable for general purpose applications like chat bots. And because it's being released under a highly permissive Apache 2.0 license, end users are free to fine tune it for their specific use case. The company's Tinker platform offers tools to do just that.

In fact, Thinking Machines boasts that the model is capable of writing its own fine tuning scripts to refine its behavior, teach itself new skills, and evaluate its abilities.

[...] Like most LLMs today, Inkling is a "reasoning model" which is to say it's been trained using reinforcement learning (RL) to use chain of thought to "think" through requests before responding.

[...] If you prefer to evaluate the model on your own hardware, it's available for download on popular model repos like Hugging Face. At launch, the model claims support for a broad range of inference engines including vLLM, SGLang, Miles, TokenSpeed, and Llama.cpp.