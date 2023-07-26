from the beautiful-exploit dept.
They fixed it without ever responding to me. I had to call FIFA, MediaKind, HBS, CISA, and the FBI at 3am Tokyo time just to get someone to listen. This is that story:
It Started With a Football Agent Registration.
So FIFA has this thing called the FIFA Agent Platform . It's a public portal where you can register to become a licensed football agent. You submit your ID, verify your email, and you're in. Simple enough.
What I didn't expect was what happened next.
When you register on agents.fifa.org, FIFA adds your account to their Microsoft Entra tenant (formerly Azure AD). That's the same tenant that powers all of FIFA's internal platforms. And I mean all of them.
My first two attempts actually failed because the lighting on my ID photos wasn't good enough:
"Registration failed during the last step of checking your identification." - apparently FIFA has higher standards for my selfie than my actual security
But the third attempt went through. And I received this beautiful email:
Subject line: "FIFA - FAP - CONFIRMATION". Yes, FIFA's Agent Platform is officially called FAP. I cannot make this up. FAP CONFIRMATION. Moving on.
After registration, I tried navigating to fdp.fifa.org - FIFA's Football Data Platform. The app authenticated me through the shared Entra tenant, checked my roles, found I had none, and showed me:
"Sorry, you do not have any FIFA Football Data Platform role assigned to your account."
Looks like it works, right? Access denied. Go away. Nothing to see here.
Except this was all client-side . The Angular app checked the JWT for a NO_ROLES marker and rendered the access-denied page. The backend APIs? They didn't check anything. They just served whatever you asked for.
After bypassing the client-side guards, I landed on the Streaming Management panel. And my jaw hit the floor.
Every single FIFA World Cup 2026 match. With streaming controls.
This wasn't some dev environment. This wasn't test data. This was the live production Streaming Management panel for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Every match. Every camera angle. Every RTMP ingest URL. Every stream key.
[...] It wasn't just read access. The Streaming Management panel had full controls. Start, stop, schedule. For every match. Every camera angle.
One click. That's all it would take to kill a live World Cup camera feed.
I did not touch any of these controls. But they were there. Functional. Waiting for anyone with a NO_ROLES account to press them.
[...] The Streaming Management panel wasn't the only thing exposed. My NO_ROLES account had access to the entire platform.
Competitions, Matches, Teams, Tools, Exchange Platform, Analysis Dashboard, Commentator Information System, FIFA AI Pro, Admin. All accessible.
[...] Here's where it gets worse. The Management tab on fdp.fifa.org has write operations. And the backend accepts them from a NO_ROLES account.
"Update Live Stats" with a rich text editor, match time, match score fields, and an "Edit and Publish" button
Attendance, Possession, Post Match Statistics, Team Registration Statistics, Analysis Finished, Score and Statistics, Adjust Kick-off Moment, Performance Data, Send Tactical Lineup, Event Ingress Details
An attacker could:
- Modify editorial commentary notes and publish them to broadcast systems
- Adjust the official kick-off moment
- Send tactical lineup data
- Change scores and match statistics
This data feeds into the Commentator Information System and gets displayed on live television.
[...] The whole thing boils down to one architectural mistake: client-side authorization with no server-side enforcement .
FIFA's internal applications use Microsoft Entra for authentication and role-based access control. The Angular/React/Vue frontends check the JWT token for role claims and render access-denied pages accordingly. But the backend APIs trust any authenticated tenant member and serve data regardless of roles.
The attack chain:
- Register on agents.fifa.org (public)
- Get added to FIFA's Entra tenant
- Authenticate against any FIFA internal app
- Client says "access denied"
- Server says "here's everything"
[...] To FIFA:
You fixed it fast. Credit where it's due. But:
- Get a security.txt file. Seriously. It's 2026.
- Publish a VDP (Vulnerability Disclosure Policy). You're running the biggest sporting event on earth.
- Client-side authorization is not authorization. Every intern learns this.
- When a researcher has to call CISA and the FBI to reach you, something is wrong.
- Start a bug bounty program. Researchers shouldn't have to call the FBI to do you a favor.
So long and thanks for all the Fish :3
Still think about those RTMP stream keys sometimes. Somewhere in a parallel universe, billions of people are watching Subway Surfers gameplay during the World Cup final. All it took was an ID.
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