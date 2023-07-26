It Started With a Football Agent Registration.

So FIFA has this thing called the FIFA Agent Platform . It's a public portal where you can register to become a licensed football agent. You submit your ID, verify your email, and you're in. Simple enough.

What I didn't expect was what happened next.

When you register on agents.fifa.org, FIFA adds your account to their Microsoft Entra tenant (formerly Azure AD). That's the same tenant that powers all of FIFA's internal platforms. And I mean all of them.

My first two attempts actually failed because the lighting on my ID photos wasn't good enough:

"Registration failed during the last step of checking your identification." - apparently FIFA has higher standards for my selfie than my actual security

But the third attempt went through. And I received this beautiful email:

Subject line: "FIFA - FAP - CONFIRMATION". Yes, FIFA's Agent Platform is officially called FAP. I cannot make this up. FAP CONFIRMATION. Moving on.

After registration, I tried navigating to fdp.fifa.org - FIFA's Football Data Platform. The app authenticated me through the shared Entra tenant, checked my roles, found I had none, and showed me:

"Sorry, you do not have any FIFA Football Data Platform role assigned to your account."

Looks like it works, right? Access denied. Go away. Nothing to see here.