"We will likely have similar concerns and discussions when China fields its Starlink-like constellation":
One week ago, three widely respected European news outlets published the results of an investigation into what they described as a "joint plan" by China and Russia to "defeat Elon Musk's Starlink."
The story was the product of a long-running inquiry by The Insider, Der Spiegel, and Le Monde. Reporters at those publications said they reviewed a cache of documents detailing growing military cooperation between China and Russia. The documents covered discussions between the nuclear powers on integrated air and missile defense systems, autonomous "swarm" loitering munitions, next-generation armored vehicles, and military aviation, the report said.
According to the papers, the investigation found evidence of a partnership between China and Russia in the field of space weapons far deeper than either country has acknowledged. One particular focus for China and Russia has been developing strategies to counter SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband network.
Among the documents the reporters reviewed were a series of slide shows presented at a previously undisclosed China-Russia Military-Technical Cooperation Forum held in 2023. The bilateral meetings have continued since then, with a sixth gathering on tap for the end of this year in St. Petersburg, the reporters said.
"The documents show a partnership that has moved well beyond shared rhetoric into a structured, multi-disciplinary program to build weapons neither country could develop alone," the publications wrote.
[...] China and Russia are working on their own versions of Starlink, but neither is close to fielding anywhere near SpaceX's current constellation of more than 10,000 satellites. This could soon change, at least for China, which recovered its first reusable orbital-class rocket booster following a launch earlier this month. Mastering rocket reuse will allow Chinese companies to ramp up their launch cadence, unlocking new capacity for deploying mega-constellations.
It's no surprise, then, that China and Russia feel threatened by Starlink. The role of commercial satellites in warfare has sparked speculative discussions on their legitimacy as military targets, and what the Pentagon's role should be in defending them. This theoretical debate is rapidly turning into reality.
[...] It's not hard to understand Russian and Chinese motivations for degrading or destroying Starlink, one former senior US military space official told Ars.
"We and our allies will likely have similar concerns and discussions when China fields its Starlink-like constellation in the next few years, which certainly would have military applications," the former official said. "Such capabilities are becoming more important, necessary, and critical to modern warfare."
"China, in particular, has been concerned about Starlink for years, from an economic perspective as well as potential national security perspectives," said Charles Galbreath, a retired Space Force colonel now serving as director and senior resident fellow for space studies at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, a Washington, DC, area think tank.
"The collaboration between China and Russia on ways to counter it, that is more troubling than either one of them looking at it independently," Galbreath said in an interview with Ars.
[...] So, how might China and Russia go about countering Starlink? The Chinese team proposed three possible actions in an "escalation ladder," starting with legal and diplomatic measures aimed at whipping up international pressure against further expansions of Starlink on the grounds of collision risks in LEO.
The next step is more technical, with coordinated filings with international regulatory bodies for frequency bands and orbital slots to limit SpaceX's ability to grow Starlink. At the same time, the escalation ladder proposes using electromagnetic jamming of Starlink to block it in certain regions.
Finally, the coup de grâce would be the "physical destruction" of Starlink through a cyber war and anti-satellite weapons. Reporters at The Insider, Der Spiegel, and Le Monde suggested this might involve a cloud of high-density projectiles that could destroy Starlink satellites upon collision. The presentation by the Chinese CASC researchers didn't specify the means of such an attack.
[...] Chinese media have reported that engineers developed a powerful ground-based microwave weapon that could threaten satellites in LEO, including Starlinks. Russia has technology designed to jam Starlink receivers on the ground. NATO intelligence services are monitoring Russia's work on a concept to eject small pellets into a satellite constellation's orbit.
China and Russia aren't alone. The US Space Force recently unveiled its own ground-based satellite jammer.
And there's Russia's reported plan to place a nuclear weapon in orbit, a violation of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967. If Russia moves in this direction, a nuclear detonation in low-Earth orbit could be the ultimate Starlink killer. The problem is it would spread clouds of radiation throughout near-Earth space, rendering much of low-Earth orbit unusable for any space mission for months or years. The consequences of such an event would not only cripple Starlink and US satellite networks, but also those of Russia and China themselves.
"Any mission set that you can execute from low-Earth orbit becomes at risk by the mechanisms or means that China and Russia could develop to counter SpaceX and Starlink," Galbreath said. "Communications, obviously. Imagery, absolutely. When you think of a constellation like Planet's Dove (commercial imaging) constellation, that could become at risk as well."
The same goes for the Pentagon's proposed Golden Dome missile shield and the emerging use of satellites for battlefield targeting.
"All of those become at risk if China and Russia develop a successful means of countering Starlink," Galbreath said.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday July 23, @04:45PM
Could? Sure. Probably. If they want to they can. The only interesting aspect then is cost and/or the outcome of it. Will someone defend poor Elon and his Starlink imperium? Starlink orbit at about 500ish km or so. Would that entire zone be scattered with even more debris afterwards? So much so it will be a massive pain for everyone involved.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday July 23, @04:48PM (2 children)
Flippin' RocketLab in New Zealand could destroy Starlink - launch into a counter-directional orbit as the Starlink targets and release a spray of ball bearings, first strike creates a cascade effect. Might take a dozen or so launches, but they've got the capacity for that. What they don't have is the political / economic will to commit suicide as a going concern (or, do they?)
It's much the same with Russia and China - sure, they absolutely could take down Starlink, or poision the water supplies of dozens of major US and European cities, or nuke a dozen+ targets of their choosing... but, do they want to live in a world with the aftermath of having done that?
This is the problem with putting old guys with less than a year to live in charge of things. Moscow Mitch and everyone like him should be forced retirement not when they switch the respiratior off, but when they hit a 50/50 chance of expiration within the next 24 months. Who makes that call about when their health has deteriorated to that point? Let's say: nobody until they're at least 50 years of age, after that a bi-partisan appointed committee of M.D.s - and their decision can be appealed, but this current situation places all kinds of important decisions structurally in the hands of people who have no reason to care what comes after...
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @04:56PM (1 child)
We're giving nukes to the Saudis, so I'm not going to break a sweat over Russia and China.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday July 23, @05:04PM
> We're giving nukes to the Saudis
Yeah, the latest in a continuous stream of outrageous headlines - and the question is: just how far are they going to push this one before it DOGEs out? How much real damage will be left in the aftermath? Will we transfer all of our enrichment tech designs to the Saudis tomorrow? At what point does it become high treason?
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]