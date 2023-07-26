[...]

But I started to worry when I looked up examples of how to communicate with the clock display via I2C. My much-atrophied Python muscles were already straining and would absolutely not be able to meet this challenge. This was the point where the project stopped feeling fun and started feeling impossibly hard.

So I shoved the coding tasks off onto an LLM.

[...]

Claude Code proved more than capable enough to tackle this project—first with Opus 4.8 and then later with the new fancy Fable model, whose world-ending powers I harnessed and used on what is probably in truth an intern-level coding project.

[...]

I know this admission may be anathema to many among the Ars commentariat, but it is what it is—without the LLM, I wouldn't have finished the project. I would have gotten annoyed, angry, or just tired of endlessly reading StackOverflow posts criticizing what I'm trying to do for being dumb and wrong.

[...]

On the physical side, I did indeed find a Creative Commons-licensed 3D-printable enclosure designed around the same Adafruit display I was using, but it wasn't quite right.

Modifying the model meant doing battle with the absurdly user-hostile nightmare that is Autodesk Fusion, so I girded my loins and dove in—and hit another wall. Parametric modeling, especially when weighted down with decades of AutoCAD's stupid UI/UX choices, was even harder than programming.

[...]

Fusion now ships with an MCP server, so I could potentially let an LLM remote control the application and make the modifications for me.

[...]

I first tried my modifications with a quantized version of Qwen 3.6-35B (this one, specifically)

[...]

was almost up to the task, making one of my changes but flubbing the other; I fell back on Claude Code and Fable to handle most of the model adjustments.

[...]

Emboldened by not screwing up the soldering too badly and now having a live display to mess with, I pressed on. The next thing to deal with was that while the Adafruit display is dimmable, even at minimum dimness, it still proved too bright for a dark bedroom.

[...]

I ended up pairing the NDF with some smoked acrylic

[...]

The next issue was iterating through all the model changes necessary to incorporate the acrylic and NDF into the clock case. I ended up (via LLM MCP magic) splitting the existing design into a few more separate pieces and cutting out a pocket for the acrylic face; I also had the LLM add guide pins and holes for each piece.

[...]

The end result exactly matched my expectations—the best criterion for success that I can think of. With an LLM providing the heavy code lifting and the CAD work, I think I spent more time waiting on supplies to arrive than on anything else—something attributable to my lack of planning and the ease of next-day delivery.

[...]

this was a great hobby project. I got to solder stuff, which was both harder and easier than I expected. I used miles of filament while printing and re-printing different iterations of the case. And I learned a ton.

I spent... well, a lot more money than I intended to, between a couple of false starts, the soldering iron and kit, and extra supplies for redundancy and do-overs. And I could have compromised and gotten a regular clock that does most of what I want. But the experience was fun, and the joy of having exactly what I want is priceless.