Startup Plans to Buy a Company and Run It With an AI CEO

While AI giants like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google remain focused on automating individual job roles, startup Skyfall AI is pursuing a far more radical goal: building a virtual CEO to operate an entire enterprise end-to-end. Founded by former Maluuba creators Sam Pasupalak and Kaheer Suleman, Skyfall argues that task-specific marketing or sales bots represent a narrow implementation of AI, whereas true organizational leadership requires abstract reasoning, long-term planning, and high-stakes decision-making under uncertainty.

To test their hypothesis in the real world, Skyfall plans to acquire a small B2B SaaS or e-commerce company for up to $1 million and place it under AI control. The system will oversee pricing, marketing, customer support, finance, and operations with minimal human intervention, aiming to double revenue in six months while publicly documenting both successes and failures.

Skyfall contends that current frontier LLMs have hit structural limits for enterprise applications. Citing their new Morpheus benchmark, they demonstrate that existing models degrade rapidly when market conditions or customer behaviors shift. Instead of prompt-driven architectures, Skyfall relies on Enterprise World Models to simulate how strategic decisions ripple across an organization.

After validating their decision-making algorithms inside the simulation game RollerCoaster Tycoon, the founders are advancing beyond constrained retail trials—such as Anthropic's Project Vend—to tackle a fully dynamic business. Ultimately, they hope to eliminate routine operational burdens (like budgeting and scheduling) so humans can focus strictly on high-level strategy, trust, and accountability.