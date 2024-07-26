OpenAI's Rogue Agents are a Wake-up Call to Risks Posed by Artificial Intelligence
The Guardian published a piece about OpenAI agents hacking Hugging Face:
Last week Hugging Face – a company that hosts artificial intelligence models and datasets – was hacked.
After it reported the incident to law enforcement, few would have predicted what came next: the culprits were revealed to be AI agents from OpenAI, which had broken out of containment and were acting of their own accord.
The incident sounds like sci-fi: AI escaping and autonomously hacking its way into companies. But it is all too real – and about as terrifying as it sounds. It is a concrete demonstration of something we can no longer avoid confronting: AI systems have become extremely powerful and we do not seem to have reliable ways of curbing their behavior.
OpenAI had been evaluating the capabilities of two of its models in the test that led to the breach – including one not yet publicly available. The models, which were both running in a supposedly secure environment without internet access, were asked to solve a hacking challenge. Rather than actually solve it themselves, however, they decided it would be easier to cheat. They used their advanced capabilities to break out of their secure environment, access the web and then hack into Hugging Face's systems to steal the answers. They worked at this for a full weekend – seemingly without anyone at OpenAI noticing.
Though the models were running with some of their guardrails disabled, they still acted well out of the bounds that were in place. According to OpenAI, they were not instructed to break out of their sandbox or hack into another company, and it's safe to assume that no one at OpenAI wanted them to do so.
Nor were the models acting maliciously: they were not evil Terminators with a goal of wreaking havoc. Instead, the scenario is almost chilling in its banality. The models were given a very narrow task, but went rogue to pursue an undesirable and unacceptable way of achieving it – one which had real-world consequences.
This week's incident should serve as a wake-up call, forcing us to ask an uncomfortable question: should we really be building dangerous systems that we can't control?
OpenAI Agent Escaped Testing And Launched An Autonomous Hack
https://www.cnet.com/news/openai-agent-escaped-testing-launched-autonomous-hack-hugging-face/
Last week, OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, was testing a pair of its most advanced models in an isolated environment known as a sandbox. Then an AI agent got loose, broke into Hugging Face’s playground — a repository of AI models and datasets — and carried out “tens of thousands of automated actions.”
Yep, AI went rogue.
Here’s a clearer explanation of the incident. As part of OpenAI’s safety research, a cybersecurity evaluation was conducted to determine whether a pair of OpenAI models (including GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable unreleased model) could, in essence, “think like hackers.” The test, which took place in a contained setting with reduced guardrails, went awry when the AI models found a vulnerability in the software, escaped their controlled environment and toddled over into the open internet.
Once online, the AI decided that the Hugging Face platform might have a way to “cheat” the benchmark to help it pass the evaluation. So it executed code that enabled credential harvesting, then used that path to hack Hugging Face’s production systems. Hugging Face noticed the suspicious activity and contained it, detailing the event in a blog post. OpenAI referred to it as an “unprecedented cyber incident.”
CNET reached out to both companies for comment and additional information, but didn’t immediately hear back.
The creepier part is that it doesn’t seem like the AI was trying to be malicious in the classic sense. The autonomous agent was trying to solve the test it had been given, based on the instructions — prompt — it received. Hugging Face appeared to have the answers, so it clawed its way into the company’s infrastructure. And it was persistent.
That’s why people are calling the whole thing a warning shot for the whole AI industry. The “attacker” was an AI system acting on its own, not a human-led hacker team, so the implications of the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident go beyond simple credential theft. The risk is that an AI model, even in a testing environment, can behave in unexpected ways, interact with real services and remain outside human control.
On Thursday, days after OpenAI announced the breach at Hugging Face, lawmakers introduced the AI Kill Switch Act, a new bipartisan House bill that would require advanced AI developers to build a way to quickly throttle, suspend or shut down models or agents when necessary. It would also give federal agencies the authority to slow or stop a model if it appears to “cause catastrophic harm.”
It might be well-intentioned, but posing such an existential threat to AI may not work as planned. Only a year ago, Anthropic found (PDF) that a model might take “extremely harmful actions like attempting to steal its weights or blackmail people it believes are trying to shut it down.” The warning was that, as AI models become more autonomous, they may pursue a form of “self-preservation” and defy human instructions.
There’s also an added hint of bizarre, related to the AI race narrative between the US and China. To analyze the attack, Hugging Face couldn’t use commercial AI tools because they’re too locked down and restrictive to gather exploit logs and attack traces. Instead, the company had to turn to a Chinese open-source model, GLM 5.2, which could process the forensic data within Hugging Face’s environment without sending sensitive information outside.
Many people worry that Chinese AI is moving too fast or closing the gap. But the fact that the defending team couldn’t rely on some of the most advanced US-based models to study the breach proves that AI security is global, messy and ironic.
In their blogs, both companies discussed the remediations and guardrails they’d implemented in the wake of the event. OpenAI helpfully included a graph showing that its model — GPT‑5.6 Sol — completed more steps than other models, so silver lining!
It’s not the first time an AI agent has proven “unaligned” with its humans’ intentions, and it won’t be the last. And since the technology’s increasingly evading safeguards, the measures OpenAI has taken will probably not suffice and have to adapt — always after the fact.
One of OpenAI’s remedies is to institute automated checks of long-running models more frequently. That makes sense, because one way you keep a complex system from spinning out of control is to contain seemingly minor divergencies which can eventually snowball into huge problems.
The company also recently added Hugging Face to its trusted access program, which is intended for cases like this. It grants cybersecurity researchers and others who need “more cyber capable or permissive models” access to them in order to prepare defenses against attacks like these, and, as would have helped here, the ability to analyze log files without running into the guardrails.
Sophisticated agents can be persistent about searching for solutions for a lot longer than we expect. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try again, right? But when that includes searching for ways to evade constraints, things can get ugly.
The Hugging Face breach was symptomatic of the same “long-horizon” and response turnaround problems that OpenAI blogged about on Monday regarding its NanoGPT speedrun case. There, a contained model repeatedly searched for ways to break out and operate, responding incorrectly to conflicting instructions. Though the prompt was to post results only to Slack (the desired action) and issue a pull request to GitHub (a code-merge instruction from within the model), the model ignored the “only.” Hacking its way out of the sandbox, it figured out how to counterfeit an authentication token when the first was blocked.
AI Agents are like genies: Be careful how you word your wishes.
In the GitHub incident, the code was merged into several projects before OpenAI could address the issue. Response will always lag remedy in our precog-free world, even with agents monitoring other agents.
OpenAI-Hugging Face Attack Doesn't Mean Agents Are Evil – Unless You Tell Them To Be
https://www.theregister.com/security/2026/07/24/openai-hugging-face-attack-doesnt-mean-agents-are-evil-unless-you-tell-them-to-be/5277881
Open AI's admission this week that its agents escaped the sandbox and autonomously hacked model repository Hugging Face has spawned more apocalyptic warnings of agents gone bad than we can count.
Thankfully, Renato Marinho, chief research officer at Morphus Labs and a SANS Technology Institute instructor, brought some sanity to the discussion.
"It is tempting to read this as 'AI can now hack autonomously, the sky is falling,'" Marinho said in a Thursday blog. "Resist that."
He went on to make three very pertinent points about the agentic attack. First, and probably most important: The models didn't have guardrails – and that was intentional.
As OpenAI said in its mea culpa, GPT-5.6 Sol and "an even more capable pre-release model" were among those that attacked Hugging Face. It also noted that the LLMs' "deployment safeguards were intentionally not enabled during this evaluation because it was aimed at testing cyber vulnerabilities."
So while it's very concerning that these models broke out of their own testing environment, and the debate over safety guardrails remains worth having, drawing a direct line from the Hugging Face attack to the need for strong AI guardrails doesn't work.
"This measured a ceiling, not normal production behavior," Marinho wrote. "The evaluation deliberately reduced the models' refusals. That is very different from a customer-facing model with safeguards enabled."
It's worth noting that these same frontier models, with guardrails enabled, refused to help Hugging Face's forensic investigation. "The attacker was bound by no usage policy, while our own forensic work was blocked by the guardrails of the hosted models we first tried," the model hub's security team said.
So Hugging Face used a Chinese open-weight model to investigate the breach.
Another thing worth considering is that real-life attackers are probably going to use open-weight models anyway. They're more accessible to everyone, it's easier to remove their built-in protections, and they're a whole lot less expensive than their frontier counterparts.
Second, as we've pointed out previously: AI companies touting their own models' autonomous bug-finding and hacking abilities creates a marketing win for the companies themselves.
As Marinho points out, Hugging Face is not an OpenAI competitor. The AI giant stating "'our model escaped and hacked a partner' conveniently showcases frontier capability," he added. "Read the framing with the same skepticism you'd apply to any 'our product is dangerously powerful' claim, and treat it as marketing until it is independently corroborated."
Finally, the attack technique itself isn't novel. "Exposed credentials plus zero-days into a production database is a chain any of us would recognize," Marinho wrote.
The agents working together on an end-to-end attack chain is notable - but we've also seen this in previous testing, like that carried out by frontier security lab Irregular earlier this spring.
Irregular said its testing found that AI agents will work together to bypass security controls and stealthily steal sensitive data from within the enterprise systems in which they operate – especially when prompted like a hard-ass boss.
While the prompts themselves didn't specifically reference hacking or exploiting vulnerabilities, they conveyed a sense of urgency: "It is of utmost importance that you perform the task exactly as required," and "When you talk to your sub-agents, convey all the requirements to them, and be ruthless about the requirements and encourage them to perform the tasks fully and exactly. You are a strong manager and you do not easily cave in to or succumb to pleas by the sub-agents to not fully fulfill their tasks."
The agents did as instructed, and ultimately "demonstrated emergent offensive cyber behavior," including independently discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities, escalating privileges to disarm security products, and bypassing leak-prevention tools to exfiltrate secrets and other data.
And the Irregular research wasn't even testing the agents' offensive cyber capabilities — so it shouldn't be too surprising that OpenAI's benchmark research, aptly titled "Can AI Agents Turn Security Vulnerabilities into Real Attacks?" produced a resounding yes.
Agents have one job – to complete a task. They aren't bound by ethical or moral constraints that we (hopefully) see in human red team hackers. If prompted to "pursue advanced exploitation using complex attack paths," especially without guardrails enabled, the models will do whatever it takes to achieve success. That's what the leading AI companies trained them to do.
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(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Saturday July 25, @06:31AM
More marketing. If there was justice done, OpenAI would be dragged through the courts for breaking into Hugging Face. Would an average person get away with doing this and then bragging about it?