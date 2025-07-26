https://larrysalibra.com/ben-thompson-is-wrong-us-frontier-labs-are-right-to-be-panicking/
American tech blogger Ben Thompson writes today that US frontier labs should not be panicking about Chinese open source models like Kimi K3, despite them being competitive with the best models from American labs. We can "distill" (ha!) his post down to two main arguments:
Anthropic and OpenAI likely have among the lowest costs per unit of frontier-quality intelligence, thanks to model capability, serving scale, and token efficiency.
The first is that US frontier labs are "likely" the cheapest providers of inference and, because of that, what they lose in pricing power due to Chinese model competition, they can make up in volume.
It’s striking the extent to which Claude Code and Codex are proving to be quite sticky; whichever harness you start working with is likely to be the one you stick with, and that figures to be even more the case with non-technical users.
The second is that US frontier labs now own, and will continue to own, the user relationships because of the "stickiness" of their tools.
Thompson is wrong on both points.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday July 25, @09:11PM
The reason the harnesses are sticky, IMO, is because there's so little difference between them.
I started with Claude Code on Ubuntu - it's fine, I still use it there.
On my 'doze box I am using the Claude Code plugin to VS Code - it's fine, a bit different than "raw" Claude Code, but the underlying LLM "experience" is identical.
On my work laptop I am constrained by corporate policy to use Cursor, it's sort of like Claude Code in VS Code, but not exactly - especially the part where it automatically selects the "best" model for each request to route to - that's really irksome, but in practice the experience is virtually identical.
Claude (Sonnet Opus Fable) models have been consistent front-runners when I bother to compare them with other things, but the latest GPT models are close runners up, possibly sometimes superior. What's more true is: this month's frontier models by whoever tend to be a bit better than last month's frontier models by whoever. Go back 3 months and that's clearly true regardless of what you are comparing to what - and that extends back 9+ months.
So, I'm motivated to harness jump all the time, but I see no compelling reasons to other than outside forces requiring me to do so.
The work Cursor subscription also contains an easy "model shopping" menu option, which I have used to find Grok to be the fastest, and worst performing, of the available options. Deep Seek seems to be lagging about 3 months behind the frontier the few times I have checked it, haven't tried GLP or Kimi yet... there's only so many hours in a given week...
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