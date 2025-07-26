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MIT to Become Hotbed of AI Video Surveillance

posted by jelizondo on Sunday July 26, @01:00AM   Printer-friendly
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"Fnord666" writes:

MIT to Become Hotbed of AI Video Surveillance:

It’s a lot :

According to information obtained by The Tech , MIT is spending over $3 million on more than 500 AI surveillance cameras in academic buildings, residence halls, and outdoor areas along Memorial Drive. Installation of the new cameras, along with the wiring and infrastructure that will support them, began November 2025 and will likely continue until September 2026.

Technical specifications for the cameras suggest that they will be capable of collecting real-time face and object classification data, including detection of motion, loitering, crowds, face masks, and camera tampering. Individuals can also be automatically classified on the basis of clothing color, gender, and age, up to a distance of 35 feet (11 meters) from the camera. According to a statement from MIT spokesperson Kimberly Allen, any collected data is “retained up to 30 days,” unless an exception is granted.

[…]

Most of the new cameras, which are part of Hanwha’s Wisenet AI line , are marketed for their ability to identify and classify multiple objects with deep learning algorithms. They support resolutions ranging from 2MP to 4K while also recognizing faces, license plates, vehicles, and other objects in real time.

Nearly all cameras will accommodate a wide range of pan, tilt, rotate, and zoom motion and will be monitored continually with Ai-RGUS , an AI camera software.

Yikes.

Posted on July 21, 2026 at 7:07 AM

Original Submission


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  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday July 26, @01:14AM

    by looorg (578) on Sunday July 26, @01:14AM (#1449371)

    ... any collected data is “retained up to 30 days,” unless an exception is granted.

    Shall we just assume the exception is always granted, in perpetuity.

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