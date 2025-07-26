A new toolkit for attorneys in Massachusetts targets the technologies police use—and conceal—to build criminal cases:
Liberties Union of Massachusetts says it's releasing an online toolkit this week for criminal defense attorneys designed to uncover whether police used surveillance technologies —facial recognition, automatic license plate readers, gunshot detection systems, and more—to build the cases against their clients in secret.
The toolkit, which the group describes as the first of its kind, is built around handcrafted legal motions that, when granted by a judge, will force prosecutors to reveal whether surveillance technology was used against a defendant. It covers an array of technologies, from "stingray" phone trackers and location data sold by commercial brokers to AI-drafted police reports and forensic tools that crack phones and siphon data from car infotainment systems.
It also includes preservation motions—demands that surveillance data be saved before it is deleted automatically—aimed at government agencies and private vendors alike. The filings rest on a bedrock rule of American criminal law, established in 1963, that prosecutors are required to turn over all evidence that could help the defense. The motions will be distributed through a password-protected library, the ACLU of Massachusetts says, available only to verified defense attorneys.
The group is fighting a war against unregulated surveillance tools on two fronts, says Jennifer Herrmann, a staff attorney at the ACLU of Massachusetts and one of the toolkit's authors. One front is pressuring cities to drop tools like Flock , the license plate reader network, and ShotSpotter , the gunshot detection system, outright. The other is arming defense lawyers to expose the surveillance in court.
"The amount of time that it can take for that initial use of technology and investigation to actually get to a court and constitutional challenge is long," Herrmann says—so the motions give attorneys a way to "challenge what has already happened in the past," building a record that carries over to whatever tool comes next.
The project responds to what its authors describe as a chronic lag between the moment police adopt a new surveillance tool and the moment courts finally decide whether using it is legal. Most Americans carried cell phones by the late 1990s, but the United States Supreme Court did not require police to get a warrant for cell phone location records until 2018 . The lag isn't just the result of slow-moving courts. The technologies with the worst disclosure records have faced the fewest court rulings precisely because a defendant cannot challenge a tool they were never told about.
In materials accompanying the launch, the ACLU of Massachusetts says police deploy these tools "sometimes without even disclosing their use to the prosecutors handling the case." For years, the FBI required local police departments to sign secrecy agreements before using cell-site simulators—suitcase-sized devices, commonly called stingrays, that impersonate cell towers to secretly locate phones. In Baltimore, one such agreement instructed prosecutors to drop criminal cases entirely rather than reveal the device in court, even as the city's police used it more than 4,300 times between 2007 and 2015. FBI records later obtained by the ACLU show the agreements persisted until at least 2020 .
When Missouri investigators used Fog Reveal, a commercial tool that maps people's movements using app-harvested location data, in the investigation of a 2017 murder, the Associated Press found no trace of it in the trial exhibits that helped convict the victim's wife. And when Louisiana authorities obtained an arrest warrant in 2022 for Randal Quran Reid—a Georgia man misidentified by facial recognition and jailed for nearly a week—the warrant attributed his identification not to software but to "a credible source," according to The Washington Post. The very document that authorized his arrest actively obscured how police came to suspect him.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday July 26, @03:45PM
Naah even I know better. This is an AI generated article don't bother reading it, its not Claude's best work.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Discovery_(law)#History [wikipedia.org]
There's at least three recent supreme court cases but this goes WAY back to the middle ages.
In the USA discovery procedures were standardized long before the civil war and every century or so they update the federal rules which trickle down to civil and state rules.
In 57 the FBI wanted to bust a guy so they paid a member of the communist party $3K to rat out the victim and the prosecution failed to mention the entire case was essentially the FBI hiring a communist to make a (possibly false?) statement.
Then there's the 63 decision where the prosecution can't hide files from the defendant. All trials involve plea bargaining type deals at the start, and the prosecution had written proof a guy they were trying to get to plea bargain to a lesser charge didn't do it, but they wanted that conviction, so they hid the written statement.
The 72 decision was a repeat of 57 except instead of the FBI handing over money, the prosecutor agreed not to prosecute a witness as long as the witness said exactly whatever the prosecution asked him to during some other dudes trial, basically he used his influence to coerce the witness on the stand.
You'd think all three stories would end up with the prosecutor being charged with some kind of felony, but they ended up in three supreme court cases instead.
A lot of countries and people are annoyed at the current rules because you're running an inquisition without judicial oversight beyond "open your files or else its a mistrial" especially because the real implied threat is "We will open your files until you run out of money then this entire problem will go away because you will be poor".
If you read the 63 case extremely narrow technically I think it only applies to written evidence you'd need to make a transcript of the actions seen on a video.
The whole thing is stupid anyway. Before the 1980s it was too expensive to store video evidence so there generally wasn't any, and after the 2020s its too easy to make fake AI footage such that there is no reason to trust or admit video footage past 2025. Its a rather narrow window where video is both cheap enough to store/use and trustworthy enough to be useful at trial.
The biggest danger of "cameras everywhere" aside from hyper triggering paranoid people, is everyone knows there's cameras everywhere and everyone knows AI can make fake videos but nobody ever seems to put the two together. The purpose of the camera isn't to accurately record footage for some abstract measure of judicial truth, but to plausibly deny footage admitted at trial is just the response to a prosecution AI prompt.
"Well the footage was blurry and low res so I asked the clanker to create new high def 8K surround sound footage for the trial, and specifically asked the clanker to be inspired by the now lost footage so its not my fault if the AI was completely wrong"