We're excited to announce the Preview of Containers in Firefox version 153, which lets you keep separate parts of your online life (work, shopping, personal, banking) logged into different accounts in the same browser window, but keeps your cookies and ad tracking isolated inside each container.

This means that stuff you do in one container isn't seen by other containers. No longer will you search for a new hat to wear to a party, only to be inundated with ads for hats at every twist and turn on the internet for weeks to come.

For almost a decade, many of you have relied on our Multi-Account Containers extension to keep work, personal, and privacy-sensitive browsing separate without needing multiple browsers or profiles.

We've heard your feedback and understood the value you find in that separation. Now, we're bringing the power of the Multi-Account Containers extension directly into the heart of Firefox for all to benefit from.

Whether you're managing multiple social media accounts, separating work projects from personal shopping, or simply keeping your banking activity distinct, Containers are designed to help you organize your digital space. By making Containers a native, first-party feature in Firefox 153, we are:

Making it visible by default: You no longer need to hunt for an add-on to get started. Containers are built right into your browser, ready to help you manage your context from day one.

Simplifying your workflow: We've focused on making it easier to open, create, and manage your containers from the places you already browse.

Preserving what you love: For our long-time users who have relied on the add-on, the native experience is designed to maintain the core functionality, flexibility, and visual identity you depend on.

Driving continued investment into the future of this feature, ensuring it lives on as a first party citizen of Firefox.

In this preview release, you can:

Open tabs in specific containers: Keep your browsing activity isolated by context.

Customize your workspace: Create and manage containers with your own names, colors, and icons.

Manage settings easily: Control your container setup directly from the Firefox settings surface.

Get Started: Right-click any tab or long-press the new tab (+) button to open a container tab — or head to Firefox Settings to create your first container.

If you're already using the Multi-Account Containers, there's nothing special you need to do. Not all of the features of the add-on are available in the first-party version of containers just yet, we're still building them out. You can continue to use the add-on alongside the built in containers, no need to uninstall the add-on.