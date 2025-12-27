JWST Just Examined Two Stars Suspected of Harboring Dyson Spheres. Here's What It Found...:
Somewhere in the Universe, an alien culture may have developed the technology to build giant megastructures around stars, harnessing their energy on an unimaginable scale.
First proposed in 1960 by theoretical physicist Freeman Dyson , the Dyson sphere has become one of the most enduring symbols of the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.
This is because such structures should change starlight in ways we can detect from Earth – telltale technosignatures that could finally reveal an advanced alien civilization.
Now, astronomers have used the JWST 's golden infrared eye to put two of the strongest Dyson sphere candidates to the test.
"Waste heat. That is the whole game," astrophysicist Olivia Curtis of Pennsylvania State University, co-author of a preprint describing the analysis , told ScienceAlert.
"A civilization can hide its star behind a shell of solar collectors, but thermodynamics always collects its tax, and all that captured starlight has to come back out as a warm mid-infrared glow."
That glow would be unavoidable. Just as a laptop or lightbulb gives off waste heat, so too would any machine that harvests a star's energy. The larger the hypothetical megastructure, the brighter that excess infrared radiation should become.
That excess is exactly what Project Hephaistos , led by astrophysicist Erik Zackrisson of Uppsala University in Sweden, set out to find. Even false positives could teach us how to better search for alien tech – by revealing the many ways the Universe can mimic it.
The search sifted through roughly five million Milky Way stars looking for exactly this kind of infrared excess – more mid-infrared light than an ordinary star should produce.
Seven stars survived the team's increasingly stringent tests, with the two studied here emerging as the search's most compelling candidates.
JWST quickly exposed the two candidates as Dyson sphere impostors – and the explanation was brilliantly simple. The light from both stars was being boosted by a distant galaxy almost perfectly lined up behind them.
"The first images did it," Curtis said.
"At the shortest wavelength you mostly see the star, and as you step out to 10 and then 15 microns the star fades away while a second source right next door lights up. The moment you see two sources where WISE saw one, you know the star was never the thing glowing, and the spectra only confirmed what the pictures had already given away."
These weren't just any background galaxies. Both are exceptionally bright in infrared light, exactly the wavelengths astronomers search when hunting for the waste heat of a hypothetical Dyson sphere.
One, sitting behind Candidate D, appears to be a Hot Dust-Obscured Galaxy, or Hot DOG, whose central supermassive black hole is heating vast clouds of dust.
The other, behind Candidate E, is likely a dusty starburst galaxy, where stars are forming at a furious rate.
Both galaxies naturally produce the kind of warm infrared glow astronomers were searching for.
From Earth's perspective, each galaxy lay almost perfectly behind a much closer star. The blur created by the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer ( WISE ) telescope that identified them made each of the two objects appear to be a single source with an inexplicable infrared excess.
"Candidate D passed every archival test thrown at it ... so it went into the JWST observations as the most promising Dyson sphere candidate on the board," Curtis said.
"It came out hiding a galaxy tucked almost perfectly behind it, offset by about one arcsecond, which on the sky is like a coin seen from three miles away. The Universe hid that galaxy about as well as it possibly could have, and I respect it a little for that."
Candidate E proved even trickier. Its galaxy was an extended, clumpy system, with the foreground star landing almost exactly on one of its brightest infrared knots – the worst possible place it could have been, Curtis said.
"That coincidence made the measurements genuinely painful, because at the wavelengths where the galaxy blazes the star simply vanishes into it, and in the end the only clean handle I had on the star was its diffraction spikes, the long rays that give JWST stars their famous spiky look, which let me measure it the way you might spot a friend in a crowd by their hat," she said.
"I spent more hours on those spikes than I care to admit, and I am still a little offended by that galaxy."
The result, however, extends far beyond ruling out two Dyson sphere candidates that didn't make the grade.
The search gave astronomers two galaxies that are genuinely scientifically interesting in their own right that otherwise might never have been spotted.
It yielded one of the most convincing impersonations of a Dyson sphere that our Universe may be capable of producing.
In order to find the answers, the researchers had to develop some new techniques for untangling light and working around some of JWST's quirks.
And the two star-galaxy alignments are a gift falling straight into the lap of the next generation of giant telescopes, which will be able to use the much closer star as an adaptive optics guide while taking observations of the more distant galaxy.
"The chase paid off in ways that have nothing to do with aliens," Curtis said.
Ruling out a compelling candidate, the research shows, is in no way the same as drawing a blank.
Discovering that two of the best Dyson sphere candidates were actually galaxies photobombing stars is exactly the kind of result that makes the next search more reliable.
"Young fields grow up by hunting their false positives all the way to the ground, and every one of these teaches the next survey what to cut. We now know the most dangerous impostor in this game, a rare breed of dust-shrouded galaxy that hides in ordinary light and blazes in the mid-infrared," Curtis said.
"Nobody had ever marched Dyson sphere candidates through a gauntlet like this before, all the way from an all-sky flag to radio imaging to JWST, so future searches inherit the whole recipe, and whatever survives it next time will have earned real attention."
The paper is available on preprint server arXiv .
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday July 29, @01:43AM
Harboring? This planet and its spheres are offending some god of physics?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday July 29, @02:20AM (5 children)
>That glow would be unavoidable.
If you can move enough mass to envelop a star, you can probably work out some way to spoof your emissions signature so that every puny little upstart quasi-civilization with a telescope can't spot you across the Universe - because one of them might just become an annoying visitor before you get bored with your little plaything.
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(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @03:37AM
> spoof your emissions signature
First thought, reduce the chance of detection by directing the IR radiation away from nearby galaxies.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @05:54AM
Best idea I heard for that was to emit it all in one direction and turn the whole thing into a star-drive. Tour the universe. It won't be quick, but if you can build a Dyson sphere you probably have time.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by ledow on Wednesday July 29, @08:05AM (2 children)
Quite.
Anyone with this kind of capability wouldn't be found by the likes of us and would quite likely have all the technology they need to travel the universe without ever having to care about harnessing only a single star.
Not only would it attract things like us bothering them and wanting to steal their tech, it would attract anything more powerful that wanted to steal their tech and/or wipe them out too.
Any civilisation that got this far? They'd be far more likely to be "hiding" in pockets of space that we have absolutely no access to and which they could have dominion over. They wouldn't be constrained to a single space, the same as they wouldn't bother constraining themselves to a single star or even set of stars.
The biggest barrier we have is the distances and speed-of-light. We can barely get off our own planet. The biggest barrier any civilisation would have is that. "Powering your planet" is - as we've seen with solar - not really an issue. You can have infinite power, you just need to bother to work together. A civilisation that could work together enough to build a Dyson sphere (involving manipulating billions upon billions of tons of material - sourced from other planets or asteroids etc. at minimum - and moving it into position against gravity of an entire solar system) would surely solve their energy problems in another way entirely far earlier and with far, far, far less engineering, and focus their effort on: something that helps them travel the vast distances to other places.
There's a reason that storywriters had to invent "warp drive" to make anything interesting in terms of space-travel.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday July 29, @02:56PM
I think the main disconnect is that our beings / consciousness / lifecycle is just not scaled for intergalactic, or even interstellar travels. Like a fruit fly isn't suited for circumnavigation of the Earth (though, some lucky fruit flies may hitch a ride on a circumnavigating jet, do they even begin to comprehend what they are doing?) people just live and die too quickly, with too many environmental constraints and other concerns to ever do much more than make a monarch-like multi-generational (or sci-fi hibernation) epic trek to... the nearest stars.
Beings with lifecycles measured in the millions of years, with technology capable of traveling safely at 0.1C or more, might begin to be more adept interstellar and even intergalactic travelers, but... how could we relate to them when they are living 10,000 times longer than us. To them, we would have a lifecycle relatively shorter than a fruit fly is to us, our entire civilization from the practice of agriculture up to detonation of hydrogen bombs might be a little comic strip level of story in their "daily" galactic news report. They might swing by, give a few of us a spin around the local cluster, but most of the human hitchhikers would die of natural causes along the way and we're so fragile, any little oversight and - oops, just another squashed bug.
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @03:27PM
Theoretically, a silk road situation could make a decent sci fi setting.
Its a modern "small world" thing to be able to travel the known world in an airplane in less than two days. For most of human existence people didn't do that, and in space, they probably will not.
Something like a "silk road" between the sun and an interesting nearby star will probably develop although it'll take thousands of years at least. High value luxury goods, information, multi-generational migrations. Figure a waystation space station every month at most, every variety of factory stations every year apart at most, major space craft industrial yards every couple years of travel. If you have infinite energy and resources, why not?
A hundred years ago if you wanted to go from Kansas to Tibet it took about a year. Given the opportunity 99.999% of the population yawned and didn't go. At most they'd read a travel story about it.
About 50 years ago with the then new transport jets you can do it in a long day. Again 99.999% of the population yawned and at most watches a youtube travel story about Tibet. This era did spawn off boomer sci fi like star trek where the Enterprise is essentially a 747.
When public transit jets disappear for whatever reason, again 99.999% of the population will yawn.
Something similar will happen when living out 0.00001% of the way to the star Sirius will become possible, again 99.999% of the population will yawn, but some will go.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by canopic jug on Wednesday July 29, @10:45AM
I wasn't posting so much over at the green site by the time they opened a thread for questions to be forwarded to Larry Niven. IIRC that was right before the final books in his Ringworld series were published. I figured, and rightly so, that all the engineering tasks and problems in that universe would be dealt with. That includes energy and maintenance. However, the one question that remained unanswered and even unhinted at by the end of the series was the one that I did not ask at that time: what evolutionary direction will the specie(s) be led until the end of time?
Because the new books wrapped up a lot of loose ends, I regret not posting the question. The question is relevant here because a dyson sphere is far more advanced than a ringworld, even if the latter is fantastically out of our reach for the indefinite future. Yet, if there are civilizations capable of creating, and hiding, dyson spheres, then they would also be able to engineer their species on purpose and lead evolution in a chosen direction.
Maybe the same species would be re-engineered to pass through several life phases, with diurnal, twilight, and nocturnal stages and different food sources at each stage? The Ringworld as described would have had plenty of twilight. Either way, the species knew enough that evolution could occur less by happenstance and more by design.
Asimov brought civilizational evolution up somewhat in Foundation and Earth with his treatment of the Spacers on Solaria, the inhabitants of Alpha, and in the last pages of the book. However, he looked in a very different direction from where things were heading evolutionarily on the Ringworld in Niven's Known Space universe. Niven (with Barnes and Pournelle) also touched on evolution in The Legacy of Herot, focused on it in A Mote in God's Eye, and had it in the background in Destiny's Road. So, what would a civilization with limitless energy access and solar system spanning engineering capabilities do about it's own gene pool and living environment over the aeons?
And what about civilizations where there is never any liquid water, either being only ever a gas a the one end of the temperature spectrum, or a solid at the other end? Would it be more practical to re-engineer it all to work around red dwarfs or, less likely, white dwarfs instead of class G stars like our Sun?
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(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @02:53PM (3 children)
Thats a dwarf star like a bigger Jupiter but not quite big enough to kick off all the way.
My guess is the journalist filter and/or AI left out the doppler shift. Jupiter spends half its time moving to us and half away. I'd assume a ringworld / dyson sphere thing would have a weirder spectrum like broad because you see both sides at the same time the one moving toward and the one moving away simultaneously.
So look for something with a spectrum like a big hot Jupiter but broader as though its the diameter of ... a rotating dyson sphere.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday July 29, @03:38PM (2 children)
>I'd assume a ringworld / dyson sphere thing would have a weirder spectrum like broad because you see both sides at the same time the one moving toward and the one moving away simultaneously.
The ringworld has good reasons to spin, but I'd say htere's no requirement for the dyson sphere to spin. I mean, sure - free "gravity" along the outer bands, but the whole upper structure is going to lack that, and do you need solutions for atmosphere capture if the inhabitants don't care about atmosphere or "gravity".
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(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @03:49PM (1 child)
In sci fi world they always model it as a solid shell although I always thought deployment would be simpler if its multiple "altitude" layers of orbiting satellites at wildly different inclinations (equatorial to polar orbits to cover the whole thing).
Given the infinite resources needed to build it at all, building fancy switchgear to interconnect it all and deal with shade from overlapping orbits seems "easy".
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday July 29, @06:35PM
Given the not-quite-infinite number of stars in the visible universe, it seems likely that multiple approaches will be taken - unless there's some (unlikely, in my view) universal truth about highly capable intelligent life that leads them to make, or not make, certain impacts on our universe.
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @03:01PM (3 children)
There are some weird assumptions about Dyson spheres.
Currently (get the pun?) electrical use per capita depends mostly on climate. So Iceland uses some ridiculous amount like 60 times more than tropical areas use.
Given an infinite amount of engineering talent and resources, people COULD use insane amounts of energy to live in a dome or shack on the moon in absolute luxury. And they're correct it would take infinite resources to make that tiny area livable. But if I had infinite engineering talent and resources, I'd just terraform the entire friggin moon into coastal Hawaii and call it good. I would have very little motivation to use a megawatt-hour per year of electricity to live well on the moon. Why not turn the moon into coastal Hawaii or something like the Florida Keys but less hurricanes etc etc.
It's a hard sell to get people to want to use that much electricity vs just live somewhere nicer. Or engineer somewhere nicer to live.
So... sure... technically its possible to design or speculate about a massive solar power plant that gives each human a gigawatt-hour or heck a terawatt-hour of annual electricity. Its an interesting challenge in and of itself. But most people would rather put the same effort into making a non-shitty living condition that only needs like 365 KWh mostly for entertainment type stuff, no HVAC at all needed or wanted, perhaps.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday July 29, @03:40PM (2 children)
>people COULD use insane amounts of energy to live in a dome or shack on the moon in absolute luxury.
Hell, I COULD spin up an inference engine in the little shack that holds our well pump and it could burn 25kWh per month - chatting about what we want for dinner tonight, and turning water to steam in the process...
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @03:55PM (1 child)
Oh there will be outliers but I suspect the vast majority of humanity would be utilizing energy mostly to deliver cold pina coladas to the beach, or display the big game on a holographic TV equivalent, etc, and thats just not that much once the infrastructure is built. Have a drone sit the drink in the snow on top of the closest mountain then fly down to the beach before it warms up, that sort of thing.
On average I think given infinite power and resources most people would be chillin at the beach rather than living on the moon. Some will live on the moon, but not many.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday July 29, @06:41PM
> mostly to deliver cold pina coladas to the beach
Philipsburg St Maarten: two chairs, two drinks, two hours, $20. Their overweight selves lumber off the massive cruise ship at the docks, mostly get golf carted to the beach, wallow up to a chair, plop down, hand over some money, drink their drinks, get bored, then get golf-carted back to the 250,000 gross tonnage cruise ship what brought them there. The giant floating toilet bowl burns burns HFO (heavy fuel oil) in much higher quantities per passenger than the solar power required to feed the beach waiters and their drink mixers back on the boardwalk.
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]