The government says destroying his own data during an airport interrogation was illegal:
In early 2025, Atlanta resident Samuel Tunick was on his way home following a trip abroad. After landing in the US, customs agents demanded access to his Pixel phone, which was running an alternative version of Android called GrapheneOS. Rather than hand over his data, Tunick used a clever feature of the software to delete everything. Now, he's facing federal charges.
The first hearing in this case happened last week, according to The Guardian, during which government attorneys and agents claimed that Tunick was subjected to a standard secondary interrogation at an international airport. During that encounter, agents were "looking for anything that's prohibited." However, Tunick's legal team alleges he was targeted for his activism.
Tunick was involved with a group called Defend the Atlanta Forest, which opposed the construction of an enormous law enforcement training facility in the area often known as Cop City. What Tunick didn't know, according to his lawyers, was that he'd been placed on a watch list for his actions and that Customs and Border Protection had discussed over email plans to detain him upon his arrival back in the US for "suspected terrorism activities."
During the interrogation, CBP agents told Tunick they wanted to search his phone for evidence of child sexual abuse, and if he didn't unlock the device, it would be confiscated. The government has long asserted broad authority to examine and seize electronic devices at the border for virtually any reason. Tunick claims he was never read his rights and requested legal counsel several times, but the requests were denied.
Most interactions of this type with CBP would have ended with the government taking the phone, sending the owner on their way, and attempting to break into the device at a later date. Agents may also attempt to extract the data on the spot. However, Tunick's Google Pixel was running GrapheneOS. This Android-based operating system is focused on maintaining user privacy with features like memory protection, auto reboot, and the duress code. The OS only supports Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 onward.
The duress code is an optional feature of GrapheneOS that allows a user to set a code that is different from the unlock code. If you're worried about the contents of your phone falling into the wrong hands, you can enter that code on the lock screen instead of the unlock code. This immediately and irreversibly deletes all data and eSIMs stored on the device.
Tunick provided this code to an agent, who entered it on the phone, after which "the screen went blank, flashed several times and the phone appeared to restart." All data on the phone was gone, but authorities confiscated it anyway. Tunick was allowed to leave, but the US Department of Justice opted to file criminal charges against him in late 2025, citing a little-used statute that makes it illegal to "knowingly destroy or damage property" to prevent it from being seized.
This appears to be a new legal strategy for the government. EFF experts who spoke to TechCrunch note they've never seen the law applied in this way before. The DOJ will need to argue that even though Tunick was told this was a routine border check, he ran afoul of the law by tricking an agent into deleting his data. If convicted, Tunick could face up to five years in prison.
Tunick's lawyers have filed a motion with the court asking that all evidence from the interrogation, including the use of the duress code, be suppressed due to violation of his constitutional rights. The motion says the government's actions were merely "a pretext for a fishing expedition" to gather information on activists who worked against Cop City. The $118 million training facility ultimately opened in spring 2025.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday July 29, @05:14AM (2 children)
is the label you slap on someone when you want to trample on their rights, thanks to Dubya and the USA Patriot Act.
And of course, sure enough, in the age of fascism, anybody who pees on the toilet seat is now a terrorist.
As if we hadn't seen this coming for 25 years...
(Score: 3, Troll) by Username on Wednesday July 29, @02:25PM (1 child)
They bombed the contractors building the facility. Like the guy who owns the construction company. They went to where his family lives, just for building stuff. Terrorism seem like an accurate name for that. I just wonder if he went to Thailand or some other place common for child sex tourism for the sexual abuse photo suspicion. That's how they got Subway Jared.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Thursday July 30, @02:50PM
Is the 'they' you talk about a well defined group that has been proven guilty in court? Or just a conveniently vague term describing anybody who is against the facility, no matter how they protested it?
(Score: 5, Interesting) by jb on Wednesday July 29, @05:38AM (12 children)
No idea what else they might have on him, but it's hard to see how they could possibly prove the "destroy or damage property" claim.
The phone itself was indeed property, but he neither destroyed nor damaged it; and indeed ultimately it was seized (so his actions did not prevent that seizure).
Information, on the other hand, is not property. If information were property, then it could be protected by the same laws that have long existed to protect personal property ... in which case there would never have been any need for things like copyright, patents or trade secrets to exist in the first place.
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Wednesday July 29, @06:01AM
The terrorist US state comes up with whatever it feels like to punish dissidents.
Non-private information wants to be free.
Patents no longer have any benefits - those have only negatives, due to operating as an expensive lottery, over being able to legally extort others - therefore patents should not exist.
Laws to restrict "trade secrets", don't work out logically - as if something is secret, nobody else knows about it - but if it's known, then it's no longer secret.
Copyright shouldn't exist, but unfortunately its non-existence in the current state of the world, would be worse than it existing, as copyleft licenses can only function with the power of copyright.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @06:10AM (4 children)
It's property if you're not the Government.
"Intellectual property". However, if they seize your phone, and destroy it in the process of extracting data, then they'll give you your phone pieces back - less the data. That's not property, they don't have to return it -- or, they did return it, you can hire the same data recovery <whatever> that they used to get it. It's right there!
They seize your equipment but can't make data look like what they want it to look like? Well then, you're a criminal. They will *not* be returning your property, at all. First, ten years of "searching" the data (oh they're not doing anything with it? Of course they are!), then they'll fight and tell the judge you're obstructing justice, and the judge will order the surender of the devices. Statute of limitations on keeping property for a search? Meaningless.
Surprisingly, whereas other countries will mandate that you must provide passwords if they can't make sense of some data (and if there isn't one?), the US still doesn't have that stance. Amazingly. Give it a couple more years.
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Wednesday July 29, @06:33AM
Even the US government has to admit that imaginary property does not exist and monopoly laws are not property laws.
The USA does already mandate handing over any biometrics if it's thought that such could unlock the device.
The US government can in fact demand that you hand over your password, if a border agent in the border grope squad claims to have seen illegal things on the unlocked device and will hold you in prison indefinitely until you can come up with a password that gives them what they want (now if I can find reporting on one of many such cases...).
The amendments are simply pesky rules that were made to be broken.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @01:24PM (2 children)
I'm not defending the government, but there is no such thing as "intellectual property." Copyrights and patents are a temporary monopoly granted to the creator, but they aren't considered property. IP is just a buzz word created by the media companies to conflate the two.
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Thursday July 30, @03:24AM (1 child)
Not true - those are granted to the copyright holder, or the patent holder - which for copyright is often a business and not the (sometimes unpaid) employee that actually produced the work and for patents, is almost always a business and not the employee that implemented the invention.
Referring to people who produced works as "creators" elevates them above the level of deserved recognition.
Copyright doesn't seem very temporary, considering it keeps getting extended every time something considered important to a business is about to enter the public domain.
A 20 years term is not temporary, if something is only relevant for 6 months after discovery or implementation.
I'm not sure if imaginary property was popularized by specifically media companies, but it's not just copyright and patents - it's intended to conflate copyright, patents, trademarks, trade secrets and more - which are all completely different things.
(Score: 2) by jb on Thursday July 30, @06:38AM
True, but I deliberately didn't mention trademarks because: they're about reputation & representations, not information; they're not relevant to the case at hand; and unlike all other forms of "IP", I believe trademarks actually provide a net benefit to society. I didn't mention any of the other irrelevant (to the case at hand) forms of IP either (e.g. CLRs, PBRs, GIs, etc. etc.). But the mere existence of laws about copyright, patents & trade secrets is sufficient to disprove the assertion that information could be "property" (i.e. it's not personal property; and obviously it couldn't be real property either).
(Score: 2, Informative) by epitaxial on Wednesday July 29, @12:32PM (5 children)
People aren't going to like this but let me explain. Being stopped at a border crossing is just the same as being stopped by police. While stopped, an investigation is occurring to determine your credentials and ask questions. So yes, intentionally giving a passphrase to wipe your phone is destroying evidence. Now you could argue that during the process that you simply made a mistake and see if the judge or jury buys it. Now before everyone gets riled up and foaming about civil rights just remember these protections are weakened at border crossings.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @01:29PM (2 children)
Sigh. That only applies if you are being investigated for a crime or have been compelled by a court to preserve the data. Otherwise, wiping your OWN data is not "destroying evidence." The police questioning you is NOT the same as being investigated. Also, a routine stop at the border is not the same as being investigated for a crime.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Wednesday July 29, @08:07PM (1 child)
You are wrong. While being detained by police or law enforcement an investigation is occurring. Your possessions are possible evidence at this point.
Am I incorrect?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Common Joe on Thursday July 30, @02:40AM
What exactly were they investigating which required them to look at the information on that particular phone? What crime had been committed to which his phone was part of the investigation?
(Score: 5, Informative) by aafcac on Wednesday July 29, @01:54PM (1 child)
SCOTUS says that the border is a constitution-free zone, especially before you're admitted back into the country. It's something that is sorely in need of fixing as the constitution not applying to the US government outside the US is what allows places like GITMO. Plus it extends inside of the US as well.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @09:28AM
Surely if it is constitution free then laws empowered by the constitution don't apply either.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by pTamok on Wednesday July 29, @05:51AM (2 children)
Information cannot be destroyed. [wikipedia.org]
There is no case to answer.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday July 30, @12:22AM (1 child)
But it can be shoved some place no one can get it. If your information gets turned into heat radiating out to the ends of the universe, like say what happened in the story, then good luck getting it.
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Thursday July 30, @07:34AM
That's different. The law talks about property destruction. If information is property, by virtue of it being information, it cannot be destroyed. The law, strictly, does not apply.
The indictment [documentcloud.org] has a typo as well, showing a lack of care:
Title 18, United States Code,Section 2232(a) [cornell.edu]
The section refers to property. Legally, data is not property, and there is legal scholarship attempting to bring intangible data within the purview of property rights, for example:
Grimmelmann, James and Mulligan, Christina, Data Property (October 18, 2022). 72 American University Law Review 829 (2023), Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=4251825 [ssrn.com] or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.4251825 [doi.org]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by janrinok on Wednesday July 29, @06:05AM (7 children)
Tunick did not delete the data - the CBP officer did. And the information he gave to the CBP officer DID unlock the phone - just not in the way the CBP officer hoped. If it had been subjected to a forensic search they would have backed up the data before doing anything else. The forensic search might have also shown the contents of the 'child pornography', if any existed, that the CBP officer was looking for.
Would Tunick have been charged if the CBP officer had dropped the 'phone and it no longer functioned?
I do hope (probably forlornly) that the CBP loose this case and perhaps they will learn something from it. Somehow I doubt that will happen.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday July 29, @06:07AM
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday July 29, @01:33PM (4 children)
Regardless of this cases outcome CBP will learn to just seize people's devices and turn them over to the forensics department as the first step.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday July 29, @01:51PM (3 children)
True, they might do that. But then they could also be accused of refusing US citizens from entering the USA for no good reason. Suspicion of a crime doesn't mean guilty of that crime. Although that is probably just another of the rights that will get trampled underfoot.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 5, Informative) by aafcac on Wednesday July 29, @01:58PM (2 children)
They can't refuse entrance to citizens period. They can potentially seize certain property or make an arrest, but they do not have the right to refuse entry to citizens. The country you're a citizen of is the only country that can't refuse your entry, no matter which one.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday July 29, @02:07PM (1 child)
I stand corrected - thank you.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Wednesday July 29, @03:33PM
Right now in particular in the US people need to know that. We've got an epidemic of people being denaturalized as citizens and an administration that refuses to recognize citizens as such.
(Score: 3, Touché) by srobert on Wednesday July 29, @02:52PM
The right to privacy and not to engage in self-incrimination are ensconced in these. I'd imagine these will be discussed in court when this activist is defending himself. That will come up at his "speedy trial" that the 6th amendment guarantees him in about 18 to 24 months. Meanwhile, he can just sit in jail while the authorities tell his family and community that he's a child pornographer, drug dealer, and a terrorist. Living in America is getting scarier by the minute.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Wednesday July 29, @08:19AM (2 children)
Interestingly I was listening to a podcast last week which makes quite a convincing case that all of this US government overreach, protectionist economic policies and support for heavy industry are very reminiscent of a particular political viewpoint - which is the socialist one.
I actually think that US having a socialist government is quite a good thing, it gives them a different viewpoint following the Regan years. I wonder if they will start strengthening trade unions next?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by janrinok on Wednesday July 29, @10:58AM
Socialism is a scare word that they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years.
Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people.
Harry S Truman, 10 Oct 1952.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @04:07PM
National level support. National Socialism.
The main problem with the entire debate is "government behaving well" "government behaving badly" is almost entirely orthogonal to the applied label. There's some prior art last century about national socialism not behaving very well when given no limits or citizen oversight, but the real problem is providing no limits or citizen oversight, not the label of the day.
The current leftist globalist greenwashing government is an example of lack of oversight. "Here's a problem the other side won't fix". Hmm if I vote for them there's an implication they'll fix it. When they get in they ignore it, make it worse, do the opposite, or most likely do something incredibly destructive that's unrelated. "But if you don't vote for us again, the other side won't fix the problem, so you better vote for us".
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @09:03AM (3 children)
... that Americans have freedom or rights.
(Other than the right to remain dead).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @10:53AM
Why not? The rest of us realised this a long time ago.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by namefags_are_jerks on Wednesday July 29, @01:57PM (1 child)
Eh, you'd be hit with the same charge in Australia (and withholding digital evidence is a 15 year gaol charge here), and we're supposedly higher up the Nice Democracy scale than the United Republic of America. Indeed, Aussie was about the first to have its returning citizens undergo an electronics device search; I'm remembering CP on laptop busts from 25 years ago. Julian Assange had a pre-Wikipedia project called "Rubberhose" for thwarting the "Tell us your TrueCrypt password or else" threat with a layered encrypted volume approach.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Wednesday July 29, @03:36PM
If it's been properly encrypted, then the difference between the keys being deleted and not being there shouldn't be at all significant. And the 5th amendment protects against being forced to hand over the passwords.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday July 29, @11:27AM (1 child)
Not so. As we all know, it takes TIME to delete all data on a device. The larger your storage space, the longer it takes to delete all data. Instead, the duress code wipes the encryption keys. Wiping the encryption key is almost instantaneous. In just a few nanoseconds, the keys are gone. All of your data is still on the phone, but no one is ever going to read it.
The difference isn't just pedantic. If the phone were busy wiping data, it might be powered off, and some trick used to recover data that hadn't yet been wiped. With the deletion of keys, there is no standing around, hoping that the phone finishes wiping before the cops decided to do something different.
We're gonna be able to vacation in Gaza, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and maybe Minnesota soon. Incredible times.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Hyper on Friday July 31, @01:06PM
So, let's follow this theory. For the potential argument in court.
If the decryption keys are deleted then the data is still still.
The data is not destroyed. It is merely not easily accessible.
So it could be argued that deleting the keys makes it difficult, and perhaps expensive, to read the data but not impossible.
After all, if the keys existed then it should be possible to create them again. It's just expensive. Right?
So, no harm no foul. The key to the front door to the house was dropped down a well. Bye bye. The lock is still there. You just need to make a new key to fit it.
Is there a law against making it more difficult to read data from a mobile device?
(Score: 2) by Username on Wednesday July 29, @02:31PM (9 children)
He could have just told them it was a new phone with nothing on it. Why admit you gave them a wipe code. Did he point and laugh at tsa when it happened? Like a tv villain he probably explained how the code ruined the phone and there is nothing they can do about it. In your face, batman!
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Wednesday July 29, @03:38PM
The data is presumably still there, they just need to decrypt it. And the 5th amendment protects against being forced to hand over the password. If they want to decrypt the phone by cracking it, good luck with that.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday July 29, @04:03PM
He could have just told them it was a new phone with nothing on it.
Then that lie will eventually come to the surface, sooner or later. At that point, they can (and will) throw the book at him for having lied.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @04:30PM (1 child)
I am not a lawyer but its a 5th amendment right to say nothing, and a crime to lie to a federal agent doing an investigation.
So "No bro I will not tell you the password" or sitting there silently or asking for your lawyer is 5th amendment protected. They'll be pissed off and take it out on you, but its protected.
However saying "oh OK bro here is totally the correct working password" and it wipes the data when they use it, is pretty much an open and shut federal charge. I don't really see how the guy can avoid it once he's in custody. If he wiped the phone before voluntarily being in custody that would be fine. All the data on the phone is present on corporate/government servers so it seems unlikely he'd lose anything if he wiped it, and the government is going to have access to all his data, including periodic phone backups if its an Android. They don't have to prove data was lost, which is good because none was, they just have to prove he lied to them during an investigation, which he did.
The supreme court is very vague about what is a "routine" search and inspection which needs no warrant or anything, vs something beyond that requiring at least "a suspicion of unlawful activity" vs the kind of thing that outright requires a warrant. Maybe this case will make it to the supreme court eventually, who knows if the court would consider full unrestricted access to your phone as "routine" or not... The government has full unrestricted access to all the data on the backend, so its like demanding cops can't look at your drivers license despite them having perfectly good access to the DL record servers, so refusing to show a cop your DL and instead sneakily burning it with a cigarette lighter or running your DL thru a paper shredder seems kinda questionable behavior...
They already got all the records on their own server so now they can "al capone" you and maybe not arrest you for whatever you actually did, but they sure can arrest you for lying to them, so they will.
It's not like my comments would disappear on SN if I wiped my chromebook or phone, everything's all on SN's servers, google's servers, probably the NSA's servers, someone else's servers, etc. Also every corporation and government has root on my firmware, OS, libraries, apps, and backend servers, except me. I'm the only one who does NOT have root on those. Thats what makes the story weird, OK so they want to bust him for having Google Calendar entries and text/SMS/Discord conversations containing phrases like "remember to bomb the federal facility tonight" They don't need his phone for any of that, none of that's stored on his phone beyond tangentially. Maybe its proof that someone else is not parallel constructing fake evidence in his name if its literally on his phone when they bust him?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @02:57AM
it's a central part of the story that the phone aint' android.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @07:37PM (4 children)
Not sure that this guy was a criminal, but he was dumb.
He must have suspected that he & his phone would be searched on return to USA. Why didn't he back up everything before he returned, and then revert his phone to a base config with various apps loaded, but no data except his latest boarding passes and uber rides (etc). Give CBP the real unlock code, and find nothing of interest.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by khallow on Thursday July 30, @12:25AM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @02:27AM (2 children)
For "immunity from being CP framed", carry a flip phone...and paper boarding passes.
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Thursday July 30, @03:31AM (1 child)
That won't give you immunity - if they want to get you, they'll go and "find" a flash drive full of cp in your luggage and then how do you prove that you are innocent?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @09:44AM
Because that's not my flash drive, mine is blue. Oh,wait...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @02:34PM (4 children)
I'd consider the story disinfo.
Every byte on that phone is a local copy of a corporate/government monitored data center server. There's nothing uniquely on his phone, most likely. The government and corporations have full root access on every piece of hardware in or connected to that phone.
And they're doing make-believe that they don't have a full set of data. Uh huh.
Meanwhile, it seems the carrying a burner phone across the border is now a felony?
Somehow, an "activist" doesn't know border patrol can and will mess with his device up to and including installing spyware on it, so he naturally stores evidence on the phone and freely walks up to where they will investigate it.
The whole thing is about as real as a $3 bill, top to bottom.
(Score: 3, Touché) by epitaxial on Wednesday July 29, @08:10PM (3 children)
How does the data leave your phone if you're running an open source operating system like Graphene?
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Thursday July 30, @01:22AM (1 child)
What would you "do" with a phone other than upload to someone elses REST API?
Email yourself locally? Take pictures that are never used nor seen nor backed up anywhere? Read web pages hosted on 127.0.0.1 on a local Apache server only? This turns into some kind of "if a tree falls in a forest and nobody hears it did it make a sound" type of thing.
What exactly would you do with a network appliance that doesn't involve a network... ?
Remember the phoneco (allied with the government and advertisers) records every packet in and out, and there's not much you can do with a phone that doesn't involve packets in and out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @01:10PM
Yes, the phone sends and receives packets. There is this great technology called a 'Virtual Private Network' akak VPN that protects your packets from being seen. Some applications have their own encryption taking this one step further. Silence is a good example for SMS.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Bentonite on Thursday July 30, @04:02AM
GrapheneOS is not "open source" - it's not even half source-available.
GrapheneOS ships a massive amount of proprietary malware to run on the cellular modem, to interface with the cellular modem, to handle microphone input and speaker playback and to rendering whatever is on screen (GPU peripheral software etc) and much more functionality.
They've gone and slapped on a few sandboxes to some of the software (the sandboxes haven't been checked and there is always a way to escape a sandbox) and enable IOMMU (that hasn't been checked and when it comes to mobiles, usually the mobile chipset turns on and then sometime later decides whether to enable IOMMU, or say it's enabled, when it's not) and call it secure.
The least insecure mobile devices available seem to be Replicant devices - as they've gone and replaced most of the proprietary malware from the devices and didn't re-implement the backdoor implemented in their free software replacement of the modem library (due to the mobile chipset being connected over integrated-USB, it does not have DMA - the backdoor needed to be implemented via interfacing with the proprietary modem library, which has access to the filesystem); https://web.archive.org/web/20210120044749if_/https://redmine.replicant.us/projects/replicant/wiki/SamsungGalaxyBackdoor [archive.org]
The issue with those is that they only support GSM, there is a signed, proprietary blob needed to bring up the SoC and the proprietary modem software has not been replaced and does the malicious things it does when loaded onto the modem and also how the software shipped has really old versions, due to the immense difficulty of prepare free software versions of Android (and how the newer versions won't run, due to being incredibly bloated) - meaning a skilled targeted attacker, with access to the mobile network, could likely exploit the device.
Meanwhile, GrapheneOS has NOT found and removed the modem backdoor - they ship the proprietary modem library.
If you go and tell the GrapheneOS developers this, they'll complain that Replicant is somehow less secure and they'll block you.
If you want a phone that you potentially could trust, the only proper choice is a ThinkPad (or other computer) that can be GNUbooted and GNUbooting it to remove the backdoors, installing GNU/Linux-libre and free SIP software (that goes and interfaces with a free version of asterisk, that interfaces with a SIP trunk), so you can make phone calls and send and receive SMS's in freedom (there is also nothing to prevent updates to the software being developed and installed, when vulnerabilities are found).
While the government and other malicious parties could and do listen into those phone calls and SMS messages via the SIP trunk, they'd have to expend immense resources developing and exploiting zero-days against the software on such non-backdoored device, to gain access to the device itself - but governments as of 2026, still don't hate even the biggest freedom enjoyers that much.