from the and-it-goes-down-down-down-to-the-ring-of-fire dept.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2026/07/the-playstation-game-disc-was-dying-long-before-sony-pulled-the-plug/
Many gamers have been lamenting Sony's recently announced decision to halt sales of physical game discs in 2028. However, new data revealed by Circana analyst Mat Piscatella highlights how years of stark economic trends helped lead Sony to that decision.
In a social media thread Thursday morning, Piscatella shared insights into Circana's tracking data on physical game sales in the US dating back to 2003. A graph of those trends shows physical sales peaking in the 12 months ending June 2009, when 297 million units were sold across the US.
[...]
just 37 million physical units selling in the US in the last 12 months.
[...]
There are some small signs of hope for the physical game market, if you squint. Piscatella noted that aggregate spending on physical video games in the US was actually up 4 percent year-to-date, compared to the year before. But that small increase is a mere blip following 16 straight years of sizable declines in physical game spending in the US
[...]
Looking back, it's easy to see why sales of physical games seemed to peak in the late 2000s. At that time, services like Xbox Live Arcade, PSN and WiiWare were already showing console gamers' willingness to pay for downloads of smaller indie games, and the concept was expanding to downloadable versions of major releases like Infamous and LittleBigPlanet.
[...]
by the end of the 2010's physical-exclusive console releases were practically nonexistent. In recent years, some big-budget games have been skipping a retail release altogether or offering "download in a box" retail options like Switch 2's Game Key Cards or Grand Theft Auto VI's printed download codes.
[...]
None of this data will be of much comfort to the small but passionate group of console gamers who still buy games they can hold in their hands. But the numbers pretty clearly explain why Sony doesn't seem worried about losing what is, financially speaking, a rather small segment of its current gaming business.
(Score: 5, Touché) by looorg on Wednesday July 29, @10:21AM (4 children)
Is it not a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy? For a long time now physical medium have just been an installer that fetches something online and then installs it. The disks do not actually contain the actual physical game anymore that you can play without being online, even if online is just DRM and game validation.
So as with so many things people got used to that. Did not see the point anymore. Started to buy online. So physical sales tank. Now they use that physical sales tanking as the argument for making even less, or none, physical game releases. So they created the situation, then blame the situation of their creation for the situation and then dig down even further.
They wanted it. Then laid the groundwork and now they are where they wanted to be. One might as oneself why but it's probably the usual answer of $ and control. It's better if you rent the game for as long as they want you to. No resale value or second hand market. All monies to them.
I'm sure they might make exclusive deluxe box releases but they won't have the game in them either. Just boxes with merch.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by aafcac on Wednesday July 29, @02:06PM (3 children)
I still buy DVDs and if I had the time to justify having a new console, I'd buy physical discs as well. There's too much of a history of digital downloads becoming unavailable or not transferable to another console. This means that I won't be buying one of these consoles without a crack available at a minimum.
But really the question is why even bother with consoles when they're basically just computers with some minor tweaks and controllers that can be plugged into a computer? Computers have better screens anyways.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @02:28PM
Not really, the world's full of people who bought "HD" chromebooks in 2026 that are only 720p res.
I personally have three 2560x1440 monitors on my desk so even I can't technically watch 4K on my desktop and I'm probably in the top 1% of PC hardware?
For people who've memorized weird abbreviations my monitors on my desk are WQHD res so most folks would consider this "2K ish" resolution. I rarely if ever watch video on my desktop so I care a lot more about literally everything other than pixel counts.
My kids seem to like console gaming because "small controller big screen" is a genre. Rocket League, for example. Unmodded minecraft. Terraria needs a huge screen to see what you're doing.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday July 29, @11:14PM (1 child)
Because they just work. They aren't loud, and don't take up much room. I don't have to worry about the game installing a root kit or other malware.
Somewhere in America a little girl is hiding in an attic writing about ICE.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Bentonite on Thursday July 30, @03:14AM
Um, current consoles aren't known for just working - there's always updates to install and if something is broken, too bad, you can't fix it.
Meanwhile, GNU/Linux-libre does just work on decent hardware and runs whatever free software games just fine and if something is broken, you can fix it.
Consoles like the original PS3 and Xbox were known for sounding like a jet engine - it's only recent consoles that moved to laptop-grade hardware have fans that aren't very loud.
You can get a computer that has no fans and is passively cooled, if you are concerned about noise.
There are mini-computers that are smaller than consoles, although there are none good enough to recommend.
Consoles already come with a rootkit and other malware to prevent you from controlling the software (the software obeys the company, not you) and there's no particular reason why a game couldn't install more, if the company agreed with such kind of malware.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @02:21PM (8 children)
I can't replicate the guys data to support or refute the conclusion.
1) 2009 is a horrible comparison year after the financial implosion of 2008 and the console lineup "as an industry whole" was kind of dying, so people were buying more disks and less consoles because no new consoles were released and as per the financial meltdown they couldn't take out a home equity loan to pay for it anyway.
2) 2025 isn't THAT bad of a comparison, whats new thats popular? Welll.... the PS5 sold 16 million consoles and is old enough to enter Kindergarten.
3) Reporting is shite Sony reports $30B in sales last year of which the division sold 16 million PS5 as per above, so subtract "some" from $30B
4) Meanwhile my kid subscribes to ALL the online gaming services. If you play a lot, they're actually a pretty good deal financially and seem to be replacing the older generation experience of getting a cheap used game at a reseller. How do you account for maybe I would have spent $10 every month buying/trading an older not top of the line game at a reseller but my kid spends exactly $X/year on "free" shovelware subscription services. Sometimes he likes the trial and buys the game. Sometimes not. If you want to trade a couple bucks for older shovelware, why do we need retailers again? Remember phone mobile shovelware is pushing up from the bottom so there's a lower limit on how shovel-ware-ish a game can be on a console.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday July 29, @02:54PM (7 children)
16 Million * $500 is $8 Billion console sales. Which leaves you with $22 Billion from other sources. I wouldn't be surprised, if disc sales are less than $2 Billion and that may actually be excessively more. It's safe to say that Digital sales accounted for the large majority of $22 Billion dollars.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @03:38PM (6 children)
They make roughly the same raw revenue off Playstation Plus subscriptions. Figure 50M subs at $150/year maybe $7.5B ish
Its hard to sell old PS2 games if you can play them using PSP and you "need" PSP to play modern multiplayer games so its "free".
Now we're down to 22-8= maybe $14B of other sales.
Its interesting that in other fields, something like paper books can support perpetually failing retail chains, while only selling about three paper books per person per year in the USA. You'd think, a billion here and there would support at least some kind of minimal retail channel for physical media. The days of Gamestop are probably over, sure, but Target will probably never stop selling paperback romance novels and I could see them eternally stocking physical video game media for buying people gifts and stuff.
My guess is they want to junk physical media because of grey market imports and hardware cost penny pinching (don't have to build optical drive into a console if no one sells optical media, etc) Somehow I don't expect them to lower prices on the cost-reduced new optical-free consoles, it'll be pure profit.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Wednesday July 29, @04:16PM (5 children)
It's somewhat surprising that GameStop is not dead already. Even with the wild ride that was the "GameStop short" incident, they had been operating in the red since 2018. They lost more than $1 Billion dollars over the course of two years, 2018 and 2019. They reported a income of $232 Million dollars last year. Which seems pretty wild to me. Maybe, they're back on an up-swing. I honestly don't see them surviving long-term though. They tried and failed to pivot to phones. I imagine GameStop will survive a while longer. However, not too long after it dies, I imagine the likes of the random used game stores to end up shuttered. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GameStop [wikipedia.org]
GameStop has been a hollow shell of it's former self for a very long time.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @06:22PM (4 children)
2206 stores according to google which is like $100K/yr gross revenue per store if I understand your quote correctly.
Thats rough. Rent's going to be a couple K/month which is roughly their revenue. Add in $15/hr, $25/hr, wtf/hr labor costs... Figure one employee working one shift every day of the week is like $6K/month.
For used stuff its hard to compete with ebay's low overhead and for "Fast fashion" junk and trinkets its hard to compete with ordering from aliexpress.
They're in a rough spot.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 30, @03:05PM (3 children)
From what I understand that was after expenses. Their Net Sales is a much larger number that I would have imagined. So apparently people still use them.
World wide stats for 2025 in Millions of dollars:
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 30, @03:20PM (2 children)
Apparently Operating Income is after most expenses, but before taxes and interest payments. Net Income is after that and was about 1/2 the Operating income.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday July 30, @03:27PM (1 child)
OK interesting. Note that $100K/store/year, if they open 365 days/yr (optimistic) thats $275/day.
Not good, not bad. If their net income is about 5% gross revenue, which in the 90s was not unreasonable for the food store I worked at, that would imply they were selling about $5K/day.
That seems ridiculously high for a place mostly known for selling tee shirts and pre-owned games. Could they really be clearing $500/hr all day long? Something odd about the numbers to me.
I'm sure the markup is a lot higher for gamestop slop than food... thats probably it.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 30, @04:06PM
I'm guessing that they have a lot of hours that are much less than $500/hr and a lot of hours that are much, much, much higher than $500/hr. They seem to still be making ends meet somehow though and it certainly isn't because of a successful pivot to phones/etc.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday July 29, @05:21PM (1 child)
My last experience with Sony gaming was with a PS3. Even then, the PS3 would regularly shut down most functions, even playing Blue-Ray discs, until you connected it to the internet to apply "updates". Having the physical media for a game doesn't get you around that problem.
(Score: 2) by Hyper on Friday July 31, @04:33PM
I am in this boat. I have a PS4. I won't be buying a PS5. The problems with the PS4 have convinced me to never buy another Playstation.
My PS4 has a bunch of games that don't require an internet connection. It has never been connected to the internet. Some games required an update, but as soon as I applyed it games started to crash. I can't play Tiny Tina's Wonderlands anymore, which is a shame as I really like it due to the crashing.
I'd like more games to play on the PS4, but not big AAA games because they don't work well on the PS4.
I am still seriously annoyed that Diablo 3 didn't come with all of the content on the disk. To get the necromancer you have to download the DLC. Seriously bummed about that. I returned the first disk as I thought it was faulty. The game installed, and was playable, but no Necromancer.
I won't be buying into future consoles from Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo. When the Wii and PS4 die I'll sell the disks and find something else to do.