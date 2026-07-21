LG is reportedly pulling a McAfee pop-up ad from a controversial app that some of its monitors have stealthily installed on connected computers.

The app, LG Monitor App Installer, installs itself through a Windows Update alongside monitor driver updates. LG Monitor App Installer then pushes ads for a 30-day free trial for McAfee, as well as other software, via a pop-up on affected systems, multiple users have reported.

This has drawn negative attention recently, with complaints surfacing on Reddit and a subsequent video from YouTube channel Gamers Nexus.

[...]

Publication Windows Latest noted that the app recently got an update, "and its changelog mentions McAfee as an additional app," which could be what prompted more people to see the ads...and then complain about them.

However, the removal of McAfee doesn't address the problem of a peripheral installing ad-pushing software onto people's computers.

[...]

Microsoft allows Universal Windows Platform device apps "to automatically install when the user connects their device to the PC" if the user hasn't opted out of Recommended Settings during installation and is connected to the Internet and signed into the Microsoft Store, per a Microsoft support page for Windows developers spotted by Windows Latest.

[...]

Citing user complaints, Gamers Nexus listed the following monitors as auto-installing LG Monitor App Installer onto PCs. But with Microsoft approving of the practice, there may be more monitors installing LG's bloatware:

34GX900A-B

45GX950-B.AEU

32GS95UE-B

39GX950B

27GP83B-B

27GN800

32GS95UE-B

27GN850-B