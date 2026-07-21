from the Secure-or-Microsoft-;-Choose-1 dept.
LG is reportedly pulling a McAfee pop-up ad from a controversial app that some of its monitors have stealthily installed on connected computers.
The app, LG Monitor App Installer, installs itself through a Windows Update alongside monitor driver updates. LG Monitor App Installer then pushes ads for a 30-day free trial for McAfee, as well as other software, via a pop-up on affected systems, multiple users have reported.
This has drawn negative attention recently, with complaints surfacing on Reddit and a subsequent video from YouTube channel Gamers Nexus.
[...]
Publication Windows Latest noted that the app recently got an update, "and its changelog mentions McAfee as an additional app," which could be what prompted more people to see the ads...and then complain about them.
However, the removal of McAfee doesn't address the problem of a peripheral installing ad-pushing software onto people's computers.
[...]
Microsoft allows Universal Windows Platform device apps "to automatically install when the user connects their device to the PC" if the user hasn't opted out of Recommended Settings during installation and is connected to the Internet and signed into the Microsoft Store, per a Microsoft support page for Windows developers spotted by Windows Latest.
[...]
Citing user complaints, Gamers Nexus listed the following monitors as auto-installing LG Monitor App Installer onto PCs. But with Microsoft approving of the practice, there may be more monitors installing LG's bloatware:
- 34GX900A-B
- 45GX950-B.AEU
- 32GS95UE-B
- 39GX950B
- 27GP83B-B
- 27GN800
- 32GS95UE-B
- 27GN850-B
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday July 29, @03:02PM
This year I purchased one of these: https://www.amazon.com/LG-32GS60QC-B-Ultragear-2560x1440-DisplayPort/dp/B0D2FSYS5J [amazon.com] It's from the same line of Monitors where LG was pushing the potentially unwanted software via Microsoft's automatic updates. While it's not on the list of monitors affected, I would be surprised, if they hadn't been thinking about pushing it there. I've been on Linux since October of 2025 though, so this specific issue wouldn't have affected me. However, if I understand the story correctly, people had to choose to accept the McAfee install. Which means I would likely not have been affected anyway. Still, it's a bit of a scummy move. The entire reason for automatic driver updates is to improve security. Pushing potentially unwanted programs on the masses is not improving security.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @03:06PM (12 children)
This is not bloatware. Stop calling it that.
There are legitimate reasons why a device might automatically install software beyond just a driver. I have no problem with this installing software that allows you to adjust the contrast, brightness, color temperature, or other settings for the monitor. That's reasonable and common sense.
But that's not going on here, and this also isn't bloatware. It's malware. Use the proper term for it.
Not only am I disappointed that Microsoft allows Windows Update to push malware, but the specific details of this case make it surprising. Microsoft touts the effectiveness of Windows Defender, arguing that Microsoft's own products are highly effective at preventing malware. LG is using Windows Update to install malware that pushes ads for a competitor to Microsoft's products. And Microsoft somehow seems okay with this. Weird.
But stop calling this bloatware. It's malware. And enshittification of Windows Update.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday July 29, @04:30PM (10 children)
It's not really malware in the typical sense. It's more of a potentially unwanted program. Thus, I would say bloatware is a more apt term for it. It's all cut from the same cloth, but actual malware is designed to cause harm. Any benefit from malware would be unintended side effects.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 3, Touché) by Unixnut on Wednesday July 29, @05:01PM (2 children)
Hmm, I'd put it down as "bundled adware". It used to be very common in the Windows world that when you downloaded a freeware program off the internet, it usually came bundled with all other kinds of crap, including demos of other software, trial versions and adware (programs that would show ads to you as pop ups, install themselves in your browser toolbar, mess with your settings, etc...) which installed itself automatically as well.
The only difference here is that instead of downloading freeware and installing it with the bundle, you plug in a paid-for piece of HW and it installs adware on your machine.
You could kind of understand that if you got a program for free, it had to make money somehow so the developer would usually be paid to bundle extra software with it of varying desire and quality. However if I actually paid money for HW, I would be annoyed that on top of it the HW installs adware on my PC. I paid for the HW product, I get the HW product, everything else is optional, including the SW that comes with it.
It is a shame, as I have a LG monitor right now and it is a very good one (although probably more than 10 years old now), I guess I can't consider LG in future as I had quite a bit of their kit. Samsung is another one, I've always been happy with their kit, from phones to fridges, but even they started showing ads on their fridges. Best I can do is vote with my wallet and not buy from them, which is a shame. There does seem to be this negative trend towards shoving as much "telemetry collection" and advertising into every possible crevice with some companies, I hope it does not spread further.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @05:11AM
Adware is malware.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 30, @02:52PM
I would still call it bloatware. McAfee isn't pushing anything other than itself and it's suite of products. While the average technologically literate person may understand that you don't really need the likes of McAfee/Norton. They do still have potentially useful, if performance impacting uses.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Wednesday July 29, @06:20PM (1 child)
Software that does something other than what the user wants it to do is by definition malware. Software may refuse to do something because it's bad and wrong for other reasons, but it should never do something the user asked it to do.
Just because it has a corporate logo attached does not make it not malware.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 30, @02:59PM
McAfee is an antivirus suite. Near as I can tell it does what the average consumer would expect. It protects your computer from yourself. I.E. the average Facebook consumer that doesn't know that things like uBlock Origin exist. Beyond which they might be annoyed with uBlock Origin, because it keeps them from playing their Facebook game, etc. Also near as I can tell there's no "reporting back to Russia" business going on with it. That said, since Windows already has a built-in anti-virus and it isn't trash. There's not much of a reason to have bloatware like McAfee.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 4, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday July 29, @08:07PM (4 children)
As this manifested on a friend's machine (a very tech savvy friend), they had no idea it was there until I sent them the article about it, they checked, and sure enough it had installed but just hadn't manifested its advertising behavior, yet.
If there was any kind of update path for this absolutely un-necessary invasion of privacy and waste of resources (your time removing it), then that presents a potential backdoor into your system for the unscrupulous people who made it be installed without your knowledge or consent in the first place.
It looks like bloatware, it smells like bloatware, but call it out for what it is: an uninvited backdoor which could be updated to install literally anything using the vendors' trusted signature. We already know the vendor lacks scruples.
Similarly: my garage door phone opener app had no advertising for 3+ years... now, I have to watch an ad before I can see my door status or command it to open or close. No permission given to update, no compensation for my degraded functionality, no practical route to "downgrade" to the app I evaluated before purchase. Even though the opener cost $50 more than the previous (no longer sold) model, they advertised the phone app service as "free" so there's no damages to recover... clever, right?
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Reziac on Thursday July 30, @04:11AM (3 children)
If you have to watch an ad before you can command your door to open or close, that is a lawsuit in training when someone suffers personal injury because they relied on an opener that delayed for an ad.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 1, Troll) by JoeMerchant on Thursday July 30, @11:42AM (2 children)
I prefer to live my life with as little legal involvement as possible, let someone more litigious take that one.
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Reziac on Thursday July 30, @02:45PM (1 child)
Yep. But it's the kind of legal exposure I'm surprised corporate lawyers didn't catch and put their foot down to prevent.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday July 30, @03:54PM
> I'm surprised corporate lawyers didn't catch and put their foot down to prevent.
Our larger corporations seem more focused on capture of the executive branch and preventing enforcement of "inconvenient truths," which may be clearly illegal, but implicitly allowed due to the reliable lack of enforcement.
When I lived near Miami Beach in the 1980s it was all fun and games, the local PD not enforcing topless sunbathing ban laws. It's gotten quite a bit more serious since then - not that these things didn't happen everywhere, all the time, for the past 250 years, just that our ruling class is now bragging about them on the media channels they control.
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Thursday July 30, @03:01AM
Bloatware is a suitable name, as has bloatware that isn't proprietary malware, ever existed?
There never any legitimate reason why a device might automatically install *any* software - the device should rather work as per a standard - which means that the device will just work with a free software implementation of that standard, which would give the user the freedom to have all free software drivers that implement all existing standards, already installed with their OS, meaning being able to plug things in and have them just work without needing to install anything.
Monitors with DisplayPort or DVI and/or VGA have been plug-and-play, due to their support of such standards - but it seems efforts are being taken to take monitors from compatibility to incompatibility.
Nobody should need more than a single free software driver for any model of a type of device - as it's not like Wi-Fi cards do 802.11n or 802.11ac any different, or like Nvidia, Intel, AMD or ASpeed GPUs couldn't have been designed to accept the same OpenGL commands/shaders/etc to render the same output - alas incompatibility has been artificially implemented - as the same thing and the same mistakes, needs to be implemented over and over again.
It's not reasonable or common sense that you would need additional proprietary software to adjust contrast, brightness, color temperature etc of a monitor - if software adjustment is wanted, then the monitor should rather implement a standard for sending adjustment information, which would allow anyone who wants automatic adjustment to occur, to have installed a free software implementation of such adjustment standard (and if not wanted, not installed) - rather than for each model display to come with a different proprietary implementation of the same thing.
Has windows updates ever pushed anything that isn't malware?
Consider that windows is malware and spyware, disguised as an OS.
You can't "enshittify" something that was already 100% shit from the start.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by aim on Wednesday July 29, @03:26PM (2 children)
Any and all companies inappropriately pushing ads onto customer's property will be perma-banned from purchases. Thank you, LG, for pointing out you don't want my business in the future. And yes, I did buy LG stuff in the past, not that I was particularly impressed.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Wednesday July 29, @04:34PM
This is a minor issue compared to what they've been pushing with their TVs.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2025/04/lg-tvs-integrated-ads-get-more-personal-with-tech-that-analyzes-viewer-emotions/ [arstechnica.com]
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Thursday July 30, @04:14AM
The whole idea is that if the device comes with proprietary software, it's not the customers property - it's the businesses property - as the device obeys the business, not the user.
If LG was to comply with the GPLv2 and then someone proceeded to replace their garbage proprietary software with free software, LG hardware would make sense.
(Score: 4, Touché) by VLM on Wednesday July 29, @03:44PM
Its LG, they should feel lucky they don't have to sign up to pay a monthly subscription to run above 20 hz refresh rate or run above 1080p res, LOL. I'm sure that is coming soon.
"Why pay a lot of money for 4K if you're not using it? Now for a limited time only, 4K service is available for only $19.99 for the first 12 months, some limitations apply..."
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday July 29, @10:35PM
THIS draws complaints? Nothing else happening on Windows is a problem, but THIS... this is a problem and draws complaints.
Huh.
"Ten percent of nothing is, let me do the math here, nothing into nothing, carry the nothin'..."
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 2, Informative) by oldeschool on Thursday July 30, @12:17AM (1 child)
in 2005 Sony installed a rootkit on Windows systems through audio CDs.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Bentonite on Thursday July 30, @04:49AM
They weren't audio CD's - Sony was passing off Corrupt Disks as CDs - although most audio players ignored the corrupted inner segment - it was only WC's that would automatically execute the inner segment malware without asking, unless the shift key was held every time (or the inner segment was corrupted further with a marker).
Such proprietary malware of course violated the GPLv2 - due to a GPLv2 library being included in the installed audio player, without source code and installation information of that audio player having a written offer and being available (which Sony obviously didn't want to provide, as that would irrefutably show the extent of the spying the malware did (but someone worked much of it out anyway)).
Sony eventually agreed to cease their copyright infringement, by ceasing to distribute the software on the disks.
Sony later provided a "removal tool", which of course removed nothing - it hid the rootkit and installed more malware - the government should of course have executed Sony for that, but did nothing.
WC's included a rootkit prior to 2005 - after all, updates from microsoft would be automatically installed if connected to the internet, with updates disabled.
Now many computers come with the rootkit out of the factory - which are combined with proprietary malware, that refuses to play video or audio over anything but an encrypted "HDCP" stream, in an attempt to prevent the user from getting a decent quality backup of the media they paid for.
Even windows 11 is deemed by the bluray conspiracy, to give the user too much freedom (despite giving the users 0 freedom) - as far as I am aware, there are no authorized bluray players that work on windows 11 - only unauthorized versions of libaacs+libbdplus+libbluray or copyright-infringing proprietary version of such libraries.
(Score: 2) by jb on Thursday July 30, @06:11AM
...is figuring out which party to support, since (almost by definition) both LG[1] and Microsoft[2] are always in the wrong.
[1] stands for "low grade".
[2] stands for "maybe I can rip off some other folks today", which seems to be the company's internal motto.