A missing line of code meant "share with a link" and "searchable by anyone" were the same thing—and someone already saved 11,241 of those messages to GitHub.

A Reddit user discovered on July 25 that a simple Google search returned hundreds of fully readable Claude conversations.

The chats exposed crypto wallet credentials, apparent Social Security numbers, legal discussions, and other sensitive data shared via Anthropic's link-sharing feature.

The root cause was a missing noindex meta tag; Anthropic's existing robots.txt file was in place but couldn't prevent indexing once share links appeared on public sites.